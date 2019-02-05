'The fans were chanting my name' - Rising Irish star impressing on Dutch loan move

HIGHLY-RATED IRISH YOUNGSTER Simon Power’s star continues to rise as he settles into life in the Netherlands on a loan move from Norwich City.

The 20-year-old was snapped up by the Championship club last January and had been working away with Norwich’s development squad and with the U23s at Carrow Road before being sent to Dutch outfit FC Dordrecht on loan last month for the rest of the season.

It hasn’t taken the pacey winger long to settle in, as he played a starring role for his new side during their 3-3 draw with Ajax II at the weekend, making his first start and scoring his first goal on a night to remember.

He came close with a second effort too, while his impressive dribbling and delivery caught the eye throughout his first taste of senior football abroad.

“It was a really good night,” the Greystones native, who looks to be really enjoying his football, told RTV Rijnmond afterwards. “It was my first start for Dordrecht and my first ever professional debut.

“I was happy to contribute to the team with one goal but we were unfortunate not to get a win in the end – but Ajax are a very good side so we’ll take the point.

“Every game I try to do my best. The fans were chanting my name which helped a lot. It’s something I’m not used to, that really got me going. The goal really got my confidence going. I tried my best to help the team.”

When asked about his main strength, the former UCD star said it would be his speed and power, bringing amusement to the interviewer.

“I know everyone says I’ve got the power and all this,” he laughs. “Speed and power seem to cause a lot of problems.

“I’m really enjoying it (life at Dordrecht). All the lads are really nice and have made me feel really welcome since I’ve come here. Although I didn’t play the first two games — I was a little bit disappointed — I got 30 minutes the other night against PSV.

“I was like, ‘Hopefully I’ll start tonight’ and I did.”

Power is staying with the Dutch club until the end of the season — with the option of a further year — and insists he’ll ‘give my all for the club because it is great club.’

Before heading out on loan, Power signed a new two-year contract with Norwich last month as the Canaries showed their faith in him.

Delighted to officially announce that I’ve signed a new contract with @NorwichCityFC. Crazy to think how much my footballing career has changed over the past few years. Now I’m looking forward to continue working hard and seeing what the future holds for me at this great club🔰💪🏼 https://t.co/rvEMFJ4SOH — Simon Power (@simonpower9) January 7, 2019

Power has been capped by Ireland at U18 and U19 level, and played 10 times for UCD in the 2017 SSE Airtricity League First Division having previously represented Cabinteely.

In January, 18-year-old former Drogheda United midfielder William Hondermarck signed for Norwich, where Adam Idah also plies his trade.

