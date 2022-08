FORMER WORLD NUMBER one Simona Halep fought off a challenge from Beatriz Haddad Maia, beating the Brazilian 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to win the WTA Toronto Masters.

The two-time Grand Slam champion from Romania will return to the top-10 in the world rankings as a result of her third Canadian title — her ninth at the elite WTA 1000 level.

