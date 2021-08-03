Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

Simone Biles caps remarkable return with Olympic bronze in beam final

The American was back competing after withdrawing early in the women’s team final last week, citing a desire to protect her mental health.

By Press Association Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 11:15 AM
36 minutes ago 4,690 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5513426
Simone Biles took home a bronze.
Image: Mike Egerton/PA
Simone Biles took home a bronze.
Simone Biles took home a bronze.
Image: Mike Egerton/PA

SIMONE BILES WON her seventh Olympic medal in the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Tuesday and even by her own extraordinary standards it may be destined to be her most coveted of the lot.

The 24-year-old fought off a spatial awareness issue known as the ‘twisties’ to take bronze on the women’s beam behind Chinese teenagers Chenchen Yuan and Tang Xijing.

It capped a remarkable return to centre stage for Biles, who had not competed since she withdrew early in the women’s team final last week, citing a desire to protect her mental health.

She subsequently pulled out of the first three of the four individual finals for which she had qualified, before reasoning that she was able to give it one last shot in the final women’s event of the Games.

Biles had arrived in Tokyo with the expectation of equalling or even surpassing her historic quadruple gold medal haul from Rio in 2016.

But despite successfully qualifying for all four individual finals, she seemed far from her all-conquering best, and left the floor after one rotation of the team final after failing to land a vault.

Biles later confirmed she had pulled out due to ‘twisting’, explaining in a social media quote: “It has never transferred to bars and beam for me. This time it’s literally in every event which sucks.

“(You) literally cannot tell up from down. It’s the craziest feeling ever, not having an inch of control over your body.”

Despite beam not being regarded as Biles’ greatest strength, she has won three world titles on the apparatus, including in Stuttgart in 2019, and won a bronze medal in Rio 2016.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

She booked her place in the final as the seventh out of eight qualifiers, but was only 0.134 behind her US team-mate Sunisa Lee, who qualified in third, whilst one of those who out-scored her, Romania’s Larisa Iordache, subsequently withdrew.

Ironically Biles’ bronze medal-winning total of 14.0 was lower than her heat score of 14.066, with a series of minor wobbles in a routine of otherwise exceptional difficulty.

Competing second, she immediately ranked behind Tang, but held onto second place until Yuan, the highest qualifier, delivered a routine which scored 14.633 to take gold away from her compatriot.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie