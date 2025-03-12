Sinclair Armstrong set for senior Irish call-up against Bulgaria

FORMER SHAMROCK ROVERS striker Sinclair Armstrong is set to be named in the senior Republic of Ireland squad tomorrow for the Nations League play-offs against Bulgaria.

Armstrong joined QPR from Rovers in 2020, and left the London club on a permanent deal to Bristol City last summer. He has been playing regularly up front for a Bristol City side on the fringes of the play-off positions in the Championship, and has scored three times across 28 Championship appearances.

Armstrong has been capped once before at senior level, coming on for the final few minutes of the Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Netherlands under Stephen Kenny. This is the first time he has been named in a senior squad by Heimir Hallgrimsson.

Hallgrimsson will name his squad tomorrow afternoon for next week’s two-legged relegation play-off. Armstrong will come in where Sammie Szmodics drops out, with the Ipswich forward ruled out because of injury. Kasey McAteer is also likely to omitted owing to his lack of game time at Leicester, with Watford’s Rocco Vata in line for a maiden senior call-up. His club-mate James Abankwah is also in contention for inclusion, with Shamrock Rovers defender Josh Honohan a potential inclusion, too.