Mayo's 41-year-old marathon runner Diver breaks another world record in Japan

MAYO’S 41-YEAR-OLD MARATHON runner Sinead Diver has had another day to remember as her star continues to rise — this time breaking a world record in Japan.

Another record broken: Sinead Diver (file pic). Source: AAP/PA Images

The Belmullet-born mother of two who represents Australia this afternoon smashed her own world record time in the half marathon run by women over the age of 40.

Diver recorded an official time of 1:08:55 in Tokyo, claiming third place in the process and shaving a huge 25 seconds off her previous effort of 1:09:20.

Before Christmas, Diver claimed the Australian title at the Zatopek 10,000m race, recording an impressive time of 31:50.98 — a then personal best — en route.

That performance capped an immense 2018 which saw her become the second-fastest ever Irish-born woman over the marathon distance with a time of 2:25:19 at the Melbourne Marathon in October.

Diver, a part-time IT worker, had no experience of competitive running when she moved to Australia and only properly took up the sport eight years ago.

Injury ended her dream of competing at the Rio Olympics in 2016, but she is determined to overcome that barrier and put that disappointment to bed by qualifying for, and running at, Tokyo 2020.

One thing’s for sure; she’s started 2019 on the right foot and continues to go from strength to strength on this magnificent journey.

