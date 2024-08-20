Ireland's McCrohan wins heat to begin world championship title defence on a high

IRELAND’S SIOBHÁN MCCROHAN has opened her World Rowing Championship title defence with a storming heat victory in St Catharines, Canada.

McCrohan won her lightweight women’s single sculls heat in a time of 8:23.03 — over five seconds clear of Mexico’s Kenia Lechuga Alanis in second.

Alanis led at the 500-metre mark, and narrowly at 1,000m, before McCrohan took over and cruised home.

The Galway star clocked the fastest time of the four heats, with Zoi Fitsiou of Greece the second quickest qualifier in 8:26.33. Fitsiou won bronze at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Monday’s action was cancelled due to the forecast of high winds, and another postponement followed today before racing got underway.

The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on Friday, with the final set for Saturday.

Paul O’Donovan, fresh from his Olympic heroics, progressed on Sunday.