New management and legend's retirement - All-Ireland champions Kerry 'adapting to change'

IT HAS BEEN a winter of change for All-Ireland senior ladies football champions Kerry.

Successful joint-managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill stepped down in September after ending the Kingdom’s 31-year wait for Brendan Martin Cup glory.

Legendary forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh followed them out the door before Christmas, announcing her inter-county retirement after 17 years.

All-Star defender Kayleigh Cronin had a big move to the AFLW confirmed, though she is set to remain involved for the league. Others, including Lorraine Scanlon, Ciara Butler, Ciara Murphy, Hannah O’Donoghue and Emma Dineen have opted out, with up to 12 from last year’s All-Ireland winning panel unavailable.

Mark Bourke has taken the reins as manager. The Na Gaeil man has managed his native club, Milltown/Castlemaine, Castleisland Desmonds and St Senans, and is now tasked with leading the All-Ireland champions.

Star forward and former captain Síofra O’Shea reports a positive start ahead of their Division 1 league opener against Armagh on Saturday.

“Mark’s been brilliant so far, very knowledgeable,” she tells The 42. “He has his plans in place. He won’t be looking to change too much from the way we’ve played over the last number of years.

“He’s bringing in new ideas, and we’re all trying to learn from him. Training’s going good so far, and we’ll be learning together throughout the league. Hopefully we can grow as a team and build that bit of connection with him throughout the league.”

It’s a first managerial switch for O’Shea in her senior career to date. The 23-year-old worked under Long and Quill from her first year as a minor, and can’t pay a warm enough tribute to the departed duo, who informed the group as a unit of their exit.

Síofra O'Shea was speaking at the 2025 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues launch. Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

“Darragh and Declan, they owe Kerry ladies football absolutely nothing. They were unbelievable for us. The energy and enthusiasm they brought to Kerry ladies football, they changed the face of Kerry football for the better.

“They took us on a journey, we all bought into it. We started in Division 2 and in relegation battles from senior, we ended as Division 2 champions, Division 1 champions and ultimately as All-Ireland champions, which was our goal from the start. It was a bit of fairytale ending for them and it really wrapped up the journey we had been on with them.

“They had kind of said last year that it was probably their last year. It took a lot of convincing for them to come back last year, but then again, when you win the All-Ireland, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Bourke has big shoes to fill, but O’Shea insists the levels his predecessors set will be maintained regardless through this “change that we’re adapting to”.

“They raised the standards and they raised everything about Kerry ladies football. They raised the training levels, but they also raised everything else around it. It’s our job now to keep those standards high and not leave it drop again because Kerry had massive success in the 80s and 90s and there was a massive drop-off there for the last 30 years.

“It’s our job as players and the new management that we keep those standards high now and that we look on improving again and staying at the top level.”

They must do so without Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who O’Shea bills “the face of Kerry ladies football”. The 32-year-old taliswoman has called time on a career which stretches back to 2008, and bows out as a five-time All-Star and 2023 Player of the Year, having crucially fulfilled her All-Ireland dream.

Like Long and Quill, Ní Mhuircheartaigh told her team-mates directly before her heartfelt statement dropped on Sunday 22 December.

“Louise told us herself a short while before the announcement came out,” says O’Shea. “She would have text a lot of us privately, and then put a message into the players’ group to let everyone know, because that’s what she always wanted. She didn’t want a big story, she wanted everyone who needed to know to know before it all came out.

“Everyone was kind of unsure (of her status). None of us would go asking her if she was leaving or not because that was her own decision and no one wanted to pressure her. She took the time that she needed and she had the whole winter to be thinking about it. She obviously came to the best decision for herself. That was what was important that it was her own decision, she went out on her own terms, which is the best way possible.

“It was obviously a tough day for us, it’s a big change in Kerry ladies football, but again, she owes Kerry absolutely nothing and her career has been absolutely phenomenal. We were happy for her, but we’ll miss her around the place.”

O’Shea is keen to pay further tribute to the Corca Dhuibhne great, labelling her as the “ultimate role model”.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Kerry celebrate after last year's All-Ireland final. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“I looked up to her from when I was younger and to get to play alongside her was special for the last number of years. She was a top role model, the way she conducted herself on and off the pitch. We took massive learnings from her.

“She was probably the face of Kerry ladies football, and she took a lot of pressure off us. To see how she conducted herself with kids after games, she’d be swarmed by kids and to see that she had time for every one of them.

“Hopefully we can do her proud and continue on that for the next number of years with Kerry football.”

One 2025 boost is Kayleigh Cronin’s presence despite recently signing for AFLW side Adelaide Crows. O’Shea spoke of the conflicting “opportunity” and “threat” of the AFLW last week, but is pleased to have key player Cronin on board for the early stages of the season.

“Kayleigh’s training just like the rest of us and putting her whole life into Kerry ladies football at the moment, so that’s all we can ask for her. Whatever happens down the line, then obviously we wish her the best in Australia.

“I think she’ll be massively suited to it and she’s an unbelievable athlete. It’s a great opportunity for her and when we heard it, we were delighted for her as well.”