Wiffen wins third gold but must settle for another championship record at Irish Open

DANIEL WIFFEN HAS finished the 2025 Irish Open Swimming Championships with his third gold medal, in the 1500m Freestyle.

The Olympic bronze medallist over the distance had shared Dublin world record ambitions with The 42, but had to settle for another championship record this evening.

Wiffen posted the second fastest time in the world so far this year, 14:42.71, as he broke the 2018 record of 15:07.07 and smashed the consideration time for World Championships in Singapore in July (15:01.89).

His twin brother, Nathan, was home second in 15:15.57 with Denis O’Brien third in 15:22.18.

Wiffen previously won the 800m Freestyle and 400m Freestyle, setting championship records in both.

“Amazing swim, I’m very happy with it,” the 800m Freestyle Olympic champion said.

“I would’ve liked my brother to have gone under the 15 minutes, but today wasn’t his day, so I’m sure he will have it in the future.

“But mine, happy with the time, 14:42 is a world-class time and it’s not far off of what won me the bronze medal in the Olympics, so I’m very pleased.

“It did hurt a lot, but it was worth it. Pretty solid times in all three (events), obviously came away with a gold medal and it was great to have such a lovely crowd cheer me the whole way.”

🎥 | WATCH



“Some guy was here on his wedding anniversary, I don’t know how his wife let him come”



We caught up with Daniel Wiffen following tonight’s 1500m Freestyle Final to chat about his performances this week, the Irish Open crowds and looking ahead to the World… pic.twitter.com/ucJi8Aqcey — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) April 16, 2025

Danielle Hill also set a new championship record in the 50m Backstroke final as she claimed two gold medals on the final day of racing at the National Aquatic Centre.

The Paris Olympian clocked 22.85, just outside her own Irish Record of 27.64 and inside the Championship record of 28.11 that she set in 2023. Shortly afterwards, she won the 50m Freestyle in 25.44.

Ellie McCartney (200m Breaststroke), Evan Bailey (100m Freestyle), Clare Custer (800m Freestyle), Julia Dziedzic (400m Individual Medley), Tom Wilkinson (Open 400m Individual Medley), Jack Cassin (200m Butterfly), Eoin Corby (200m Breaststroke), Victoria Catterson (200m Freestyle), Charlie Cassidy (Open 50m Backstroke), Adam Bradley (50m Breaststroke) Ava Jones (50m Breaststroke), Dylan Registe (Open 50m Butterfly) and Emma Coulter (50m Butterfly) were the other gold medal winners today.

In all, 12 championship records, three Irish senior, and four Irish junior records were set across the five days of racing in Dublin.