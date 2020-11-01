Man United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton diagnosed with dementia – report

Sir Bobby Charlton (file pic). Source: PA

SIR BOBBY CHARLTON has been diagnosed with dementia, it has been reported.

The Telegraph said that the 83-year-old’s wife, Lady Norma, was happy for the Manchester United and England great’s condition to be reported.

The newspaper said Lady Norma had given the breaking of the news her “blessing”, with the announcement coming two days after his club and country team-mate Nobby Stiles died after his own battle with the illness.

In July, Sir Bobby’s brother Jack also died, himself having previously being diagnosed with dementia.

Jack Charlton and Bobby Charlton. Source: PA

Sir Bobby is regarded as one of England’s best ever, if not the best, footballers.

A 1966 World Cup winner, he held England’s goalscoring record of 49 for close to 50 years until it was broken by Wayne Rooney. The same man would take his Manchester United record when he passed the 249 goals he scored for his beloved Red Devils.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Yet another hero of our 1966 World Cup winning team has been diagnosed with dementia. Perhaps the greatest of them all, @SirBobby. This is both very sad and deeply concerning, ” said Gary Lineker, himself a scorer of 48 England goals, on Twitter.

Sir Bobby’s 249 Manchester United goals came across 758 games for the club, with his England goals coming in 106 appearance and nearly all were from midfield.

A survivor of the Munich Air Disaster in 1958, he helped the rebuilding of the club in the wake of the tragedy and scored two goals as they beat Benfica to win the European Cup in 1968.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!