World Cup-winning former England and Manchester United midfielder Nobby Stiles dies aged 78

He passed away today after a long illness.

By Press Association Friday 30 Oct 2020, 4:00 PM
Nobby Stiles was capped 28 times by England.
Image: PA
Image: PA

NOBBY STILES, PART of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966, has died aged 78 after a long illness.

Stiles was also a member of the Manchester United side which became the first English club to win the European Cup two years later, when they beat Benfica in the final at Wembley.

A statement issued by the Stiles family read: “The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles passed away peacefully today (30/10/2020) surrounded by his family after a long illness. The family kindly ask for privacy at this sad time.”

Stiles was credited with playing a key role in neutralising the threat of Portuguese star Eusebio in the 1966 World Cup semi-final. In total he won 28 caps, the lowest number of any of the World Cup-winning side.

Stiles was born in Collyhurst, Manchester, in May 1942, during an air raid. He agreed apprentice terms with United in 1959, at a time when the club was still recovering from the Munich air disaster a year earlier in which eight players were killed.

He won league titles with the Red Devils in 1965 and 1967, before the continental success the following year.

Stiles left United in 1971, going on to play for Middlesbrough and Preston North End. He later managed the Lilywhites between 1977 and 1981, before coaching Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps and then West Bromwich Albion between 1985 and 1986.

He returned to United as a youth team coach under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1989 for a four-year stint.

