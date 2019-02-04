This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend

Blair Kinghorn cruelly only features once.

By Sean Farrell Monday 4 Feb 2019, 5:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,014 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4476351
Penaud celebrates Huget's try on Friday night.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Penaud celebrates Huget's try on Friday night.
Penaud celebrates Huget's try on Friday night.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IT WAS A bumper weekend for tries in the Six Nations with every team successfully crossing the whitewash at least twice as the Championship’s opening three matches brought 19 tries.

They all had their merits, but after intense review of their aesthetics, we’ve whittled the best of them down to this half dozen.

Choose your favourite from the chronological list below or let us know the glaring omission.

Yoann Huget (v Wales)

Les Bleus looked like carrying the Toulouse revival onto the international stage with this try, which begins with a clever cut from Damien Penaud and is finished by Huget thanks to a gorgeous offload from Arthur Iturria.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Tomos Williams (v France)

Josh Adams successfully scythed through France and unleashed his scrum-half to give Wales just the kick-start they needed. 

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Blair Kinghorn  (v Italy) 

Finn Russell’s on-the-run cross-field kick is just sublime here and Kinghorn manages to make the catch with barely a stride broken.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Chris Harris (v Italy)

There was a lot to like in Scotland’s attack, but the combination of Stuart Hogg’s break, Josh Strauss getting smashed and a slick recycle from Scotland earned the nod from us on this one.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Jonny May (v Ireland)

England went after Ireland from the very start and after powerful carries gave them a foothold, a beautiful zip-line pass from Owen Farrell cut out Keith Earls and created the opening for May.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Henry Slade (v Ireland)

A combination of May’s long leg and Slade’s ever-so-slight slow-down at the point of the kick kept the Exeter Chief onside before he powered clear and win the race for the bouncing ball to seal England’s win.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Which was your favourite try of Six Nations round 1?


Poll Results:








  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan scores superb point from play during league defeat to Mayo
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    IRELAND
    'CJ is a big boy' - Ireland hope to have Stander back before end of Six Nations
    'CJ is a big boy' - Ireland hope to have Stander back before end of Six Nations
    Stander set for four weeks on the sideline as Ireland assess knocks for Earls, Toner and Ringrose
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    ENGLAND
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie