Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend

IT WAS A bumper weekend for tries in the Six Nations with every team successfully crossing the whitewash at least twice as the Championship’s opening three matches brought 19 tries.

They all had their merits, but after intense review of their aesthetics, we’ve whittled the best of them down to this half dozen.

Choose your favourite from the chronological list below or let us know the glaring omission.

Yoann Huget (v Wales)

Les Bleus looked like carrying the Toulouse revival onto the international stage with this try, which begins with a clever cut from Damien Penaud and is finished by Huget thanks to a gorgeous offload from Arthur Iturria.

Tomos Williams (v France)

Josh Adams successfully scythed through France and unleashed his scrum-half to give Wales just the kick-start they needed.

Blair Kinghorn (v Italy)

Finn Russell’s on-the-run cross-field kick is just sublime here and Kinghorn manages to make the catch with barely a stride broken.

Chris Harris (v Italy)

There was a lot to like in Scotland’s attack, but the combination of Stuart Hogg’s break, Josh Strauss getting smashed and a slick recycle from Scotland earned the nod from us on this one.

Jonny May (v Ireland)

England went after Ireland from the very start and after powerful carries gave them a foothold, a beautiful zip-line pass from Owen Farrell cut out Keith Earls and created the opening for May.

Henry Slade (v Ireland)

A combination of May’s long leg and Slade’s ever-so-slight slow-down at the point of the kick kept the Exeter Chief onside before he powered clear and win the race for the bouncing ball to seal England’s win.

