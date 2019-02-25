This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend

We couldn’t make room for any of Ireland’s four scores in Rome.

By Sean Farrell Monday 25 Feb 2019, 12:19 PM
37 minutes ago 766 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4511761

THE CHAMPIONSHIP IS creeping towards its 50th try after a telling third round of fixtures.

Choose your favourite of the weekend from the chronological list below or let us know the glaring omission.

Romain Ntamack (v Scotland)

The out-half plants the ball down, but this is all about the from the bleu by Thomas Ramos.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Yoann Huget (v Scotland)

Front rows offloading in the 22, electric wingers bursting into open field, Basta’ chipping delicately over the top! This is France at their best.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Ali Price (v France)

A try of no great significance as it came before France’s big late push for a bonus point, but a reminder of how incisive the Scotland attack can be. 

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Josh Adams (v England)

Treat yourself by turning the volume up for the beautiful crowd noise that soundtracks Dan Biggar’s sublime cross-field kick to meet Adams’ awesome leap above Elliot Daly.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Edoardo Padovani (v Ireland)

Ireland opened the door for Italy in Rome, but the Azzurri still had to unleash some vicious attacking intent to barge through it.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Luca Morisi (v Ireland)

The more shambolic of tries from Ireland’s point of view, but glorious chaos for the neutral.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Choose your try of Six Nations round three:


Poll Results:








Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    It's AWJ's world, we just live in it: The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    IRELAND
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie