French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend

THE CHAMPIONSHIP IS creeping towards its 50th try after a telling third round of fixtures.
Choose your favourite of the weekend from the chronological list below or let us know the glaring omission.
Romain Ntamack (v Scotland)
The out-half plants the ball down, but this is all about the from the bleu by Thomas Ramos.Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube
Yoann Huget (v Scotland)
Front rows offloading in the 22, electric wingers bursting into open field, Basta’ chipping delicately over the top! This is France at their best.Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube
Ali Price (v France)
A try of no great significance as it came before France’s big late push for a bonus point, but a reminder of how incisive the Scotland attack can be.Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube
Josh Adams (v England)
Treat yourself by turning the volume up for the beautiful crowd noise that soundtracks Dan Biggar’s sublime cross-field kick to meet Adams’ awesome leap above Elliot Daly.Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube
Edoardo Padovani (v Ireland)
Ireland opened the door for Italy in Rome, but the Azzurri still had to unleash some vicious attacking intent to barge through it.Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube
Luca Morisi (v Ireland)
The more shambolic of tries from Ireland’s point of view, but glorious chaos for the neutral.Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube
Choose your try of Six Nations round three:
Poll Results:
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (3)