French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend

THE CHAMPIONSHIP IS creeping towards its 50th try after a telling third round of fixtures.

Choose your favourite of the weekend from the chronological list below or let us know the glaring omission.

Romain Ntamack (v Scotland)

The out-half plants the ball down, but this is all about the from the bleu by Thomas Ramos.

Yoann Huget (v Scotland)

Front rows offloading in the 22, electric wingers bursting into open field, Basta’ chipping delicately over the top! This is France at their best.

Ali Price (v France)

A try of no great significance as it came before France’s big late push for a bonus point, but a reminder of how incisive the Scotland attack can be.

Josh Adams (v England)

Treat yourself by turning the volume up for the beautiful crowd noise that soundtracks Dan Biggar’s sublime cross-field kick to meet Adams’ awesome leap above Elliot Daly.

Edoardo Padovani (v Ireland)

Ireland opened the door for Italy in Rome, but the Azzurri still had to unleash some vicious attacking intent to barge through it.

Luca Morisi (v Ireland)

The more shambolic of tries from Ireland’s point of view, but glorious chaos for the neutral.

Choose your try of Six Nations round three:

