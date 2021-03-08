BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 8 March 2021
Advertisement

Win a Six Nations hamper by telling us your best story from attending Ireland v Scotland

We’re looking for fans to take part in our ‘Hear The Roar’ series.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Mar 2021, 4:55 PM
51 minutes ago 201 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5375354

IRELAND HEAD TO Edinburgh this weekend for their penultimate fixture in the Six Nations. 

There is always a jovial atmosphere at games against the Tartan Army, and that would certainly have been the case this year with kick-off is a mere 72 hours before St Patrick’s Day.

However, the green of the travelling Irish support won’t be descending on the Scottish capital as the 2021 tournament is being played behind closed doors. 

frazer-grant-with-sarah-greene A Scotland and Ireland fan at Murrayfield. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The42 is currently running ‘Hear The Roar’, a series of articles remembering the good times — in partnership with our Six Nations coverage sponsor William Hill — and we want to hear from you. 

Do you have a great story about going to a Six Nations encounter between Ireland and Scotland, either at Murrayfield or the Aviva Stadium?

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Simply email competitions@the42.ie or comment below with your full name and where you’re from, and tell us all about it — the year, the venue and what made it so memorable. 

Those picked to feature in the series will win themselves a Six Nations matchday hamper, which will undoubtedly improve your experience of watching the action on TV.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie