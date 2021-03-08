Win a Six Nations hamper by telling us your best story from attending Ireland v Scotland

IRELAND HEAD TO Edinburgh this weekend for their penultimate fixture in the Six Nations.

There is always a jovial atmosphere at games against the Tartan Army, and that would certainly have been the case this year with kick-off is a mere 72 hours before St Patrick’s Day.

However, the green of the travelling Irish support won’t be descending on the Scottish capital as the 2021 tournament is being played behind closed doors.

A Scotland and Ireland fan at Murrayfield. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The42 is currently running ‘Hear The Roar’, a series of articles remembering the good times — in partnership with our Six Nations coverage sponsor William Hill — and we want to hear from you.

Do you have a great story about going to a Six Nations encounter between Ireland and Scotland, either at Murrayfield or the Aviva Stadium?

Simply email competitions@the42.ie or comment below with your full name and where you’re from, and tell us all about it — the year, the venue and what made it so memorable.

Those picked to feature in the series will win themselves a Six Nations matchday hamper, which will undoubtedly improve your experience of watching the action on TV.