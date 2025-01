Who scored Ireland's first try of the 2023 Six Nations which ended in Grand Slam success? ©INPHO/Ben Brady James Ryan ©INPHO/Ben Brady James Lowe

©INPHO/Ben Brady Caelan Doris ©INPHO/Ben Brady Josh van der Flier

How many bonus points did Ireland finish with in total in that championship? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan 3 4

2 1

Which Irish player was shortlisted for the Player of the Tournament? ©INPHO/Ben Brady Jamison Gibson-Park ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Johnny Sexton

©INPHO/Henry Simpson Mack Hansen ©INPHO/Ben Brady Peter O'Mahony

Johnny Sexton broke Ronan O'Gara's all-time Six Nations points record in 2023. What tally did he reach against England to take the mantle? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan 546 557

560 566

On to last year's tournament, England defeated Ireland to deny them a shot at back-to-back Grand Slams. Do you remember the final score in that game? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan 23-20 22-21

23-22 25-21

And who scored the vital drop goal that edged victory for England? ©INPHO/Andrew Fosker George Ford ©INPHO/Evan Treacy Elliot Daly

©INPHO/Andrew Fosker Ollie Lawrence ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Marcus Smith

How many tries did Ireland score in total in last year's championship? INPHO/Andrew Fosker 19 17

16 18

True or false? Dan Sheehan finished the 2024 tournament as joint top try-scorer with Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan True False

Which of these Irish players did NOT make the 2024 Six Nations Team of the Tournament? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Andrew Porter ©INPHO/Ben Brady Garry Ringrose

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Bundee Aki ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Tadhg Beirne