Dublin: 16 °C Monday 18 May, 2020
Six Nations issues statement over mooted series without France and Italy

A report suggested that France and Italy would be excluded from the contingency ‘home nations’ competition.

By Sean Farrell Monday 18 May 2020, 7:54 PM
33 minutes ago 1,240 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5102149
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

SIX NATIONS TOURNAMENT organisers were this evening moved to issue a statement to label as inaccurate a report on a potential ‘contingency plan’ for Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales this autumn.

The Rugby Paper yesterday led with a report that English and Welsh unions were behind a move to play what they call an ‘emergency Four Nations‘ in October and November, a Test series intended to cushion any loss of November Tests. The plan would exclude France and Italy due to ‘travel and quarantine issues’, The Rugby Paper says.

The final round of the 2020 Six Nations along with Italy’s visit to Ireland was postponed in March, but the organisers say they are committed to completing the tournament this year.

Before broadly outlining their position in an ever-changing situation, the prelude to the statement reads: “The Six Nations wishes to clarify its position amid inaccurate media speculation relating to the staging of a “4 Nations”.

The statement concluded with the understandable assertion that clarity is still some time away.

“Six Nations and its constituent unions and federations continue to work closely with World Rugby, the Southern Hemisphere unions and all other rugby stakeholders on contingency plans regarding Autumn Internationals and the recently impacted Summer tours.

“The current situation is fluid and fast changing with countries at different stages in battling this pandemic. We anticipate it will take a few more weeks before the situation becomes clearer and we can present more definitive options in which to resume activity.”

