Poll: Who do you think will be the top try scorer in the Six Nations?

WHEN THE ACTION finished last year in the Six Nations, there was no separating Ireland’s Dan Sheehan and Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe in the race to be the tournament’s top try scorer.

Both bagged five tries apiece and are part of the leading contenders this time around on the eve of the 2025 tournament commencing.

France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey is the favourite, followed by team-mate Damian Penaud, the top try scorer in the 2023 Six Nations.

Ireland’s James Lowe, and van der Merwe’s Scottish colleague Darcy Graham, are others in the frame, but who do you think will be the top try scorer come the end of the action on Saturday 15 March?

