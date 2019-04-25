From provincial action to All-Ireland finals - Sky announce 2019 GAA coverage

Dublin and Kilkenny kick off the action.

SKY SPORTS HAVE confirmed their live TV schedule for the 2019 GAA championship season, including the 14 exclusive games they’ll broadcast this summer.

They’ve announced a total of 22 live fixtures, kicking off with exclusive action as Kilkenny and Dublin face off the the Leinster SHC on 11 May.

Exclusive coverage continues in the Ulster SFC as old rivals Cavan and Monaghan clash at Kingspan Breffni Park on 18 May.

There’s further provincial action across both football and hurling, but that comes to a halt after two Leinster hurling championship clashes on 15 June.

In total, Sky will cover seven hurling matches and 15 football through the summer.

While showing the All-Ireland semi-finals across both codes, their coverage concludes with the All-Ireland football final on 18 August. The hurling decider will be screened the Sunday before.

Sky’s newest pundit comes in the form of Kerry legend Kieran Donaghy, with insight and analysis across the two codes coming from GAA greats Peter Canavan, Senan Connell, Jamesie O’Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning.

A view of Sky Sports capturing the action last year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty have been announced as lead commentators for 2019, with Nicky English, Michael Fennelly, Dick Clerkin and Paul Earley providing co-commentary. Damian Lawlor is on board once again as a sideline reporter.

There are two ways to watch the action: GAA fans can watch exclusive live fixtures on Sky Sports via Sky/Sky Go or on TV streaming service NOW TV.

Wednesday evening’s The Championship Review will also return to Sky Sports Arena, kicking off on 8 May before the live action gets underway that weekend.

Here’s the full list of matches Sky Sports will cover:

Sky Sports 2019 GAA Championship Schedule

Kilkenny v Dublin (Leinster SHC), Saturday, 11 May

Cavan v Monaghan (Ulster SFC), Saturday, 18 May

Mayo/New York v Roscommon/Leitrim (Connacht SFC), Saturday, 25 May

Cork v Waterford (Munster SHC), Saturday, 8 June

Leinster Hurling Championship (Leinster SHC) x2**, Saturday, 15 June

Football Qualifier Round 2**, Saturday 22 June

Football Qualifier Round 3**, Saturday, 29 June

Football Qualifier Round 3, Saturday, 29 June

Football Qualifier Round 4, Saturday, 6 July

Football Qualifier Round 4, Saturday, 6 July

SFC Quarter Final, Round 1, Saturday, 13 July

SFC Quarter Final, Round 2 (Croke Park), Saturday, 20 July

SFC Quarter Final, Round 2 (Croke Park), Saturday, 20 July

All Ireland Hurling Semi Final, Saturday, 27 July

All Ireland Hurling Semi Final, Sunday, 28 July

SFC Quarter Final, Round 3, Saturday, 3 August

SFC Quarter Final, Round 3, Saturday, 3 August

All-Ireland Football Semi Final, Saturday, 10 August

All Ireland Football Semi Final, Sunday, 11 August

All Ireland Hurling Final, Sunday, 18 August

All Ireland Football Final, Sunday, 1 September

**Subject to fixture selection

