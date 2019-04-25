This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
From provincial action to All-Ireland finals - Sky announce 2019 GAA coverage

By Emma Duffy Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 12:43 PM
Dublin and Kilkenny kick off the action.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

SKY SPORTS HAVE confirmed their live TV schedule for the 2019 GAA championship season, including the 14 exclusive games they’ll broadcast this summer.

They’ve announced a total of 22 live fixtures, kicking off with exclusive action as Kilkenny and Dublin face off the the Leinster SHC on 11 May.

Exclusive coverage continues in the Ulster SFC as old rivals Cavan and Monaghan clash at Kingspan Breffni Park on 18 May.

There’s further provincial action across both football and hurling, but that comes to a halt after two Leinster hurling championship clashes on 15 June.

In total, Sky will cover seven hurling matches and 15 football through the summer. 

While showing the All-Ireland semi-finals across both codes, their coverage concludes with the All-Ireland football final on 18 August. The hurling decider will be screened the Sunday before.

Sky’s newest pundit comes in the form of Kerry legend Kieran Donaghy, with insight and analysis across the two codes coming from GAA greats Peter Canavan, Senan Connell, Jamesie O’Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning.

A view of Sky Sports covering the GAA A view of Sky Sports capturing the action last year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty have been announced as lead commentators for 2019, with Nicky English, Michael Fennelly, Dick Clerkin and Paul Earley providing co-commentary. Damian Lawlor is on board once again as a sideline reporter.

There are two ways to watch the action: GAA fans can watch exclusive live fixtures on Sky Sports via Sky/Sky Go or on TV streaming service NOW TV.

Wednesday evening’s The Championship Review will also return to Sky Sports Arena, kicking off on 8 May before the live action gets underway that weekend.

Here’s the full list of matches Sky Sports will cover:

Sky Sports 2019 GAA Championship Schedule

  • Kilkenny v Dublin (Leinster SHC), Saturday, 11 May
  • Cavan v Monaghan (Ulster SFC), Saturday, 18 May
  • Mayo/New York v Roscommon/Leitrim (Connacht SFC), Saturday, 25 May
  • Cork v Waterford (Munster SHC), Saturday, 8 June
  • Leinster Hurling Championship (Leinster SHC) x2**, Saturday, 15 June
  • Football Qualifier Round 2**, Saturday 22 June
  • Football Qualifier Round 3**, Saturday, 29 June
  • Football Qualifier Round 3, Saturday, 29 June
  • Football Qualifier Round 4, Saturday, 6 July
  • Football Qualifier Round 4, Saturday, 6 July
  • SFC Quarter Final, Round 1, Saturday, 13 July
  • SFC Quarter Final, Round 2 (Croke Park), Saturday, 20 July
  • SFC Quarter Final, Round 2 (Croke Park), Saturday, 20 July
  • All Ireland Hurling Semi Final, Saturday, 27 July
  • All Ireland Hurling Semi Final, Sunday, 28 July
  • SFC Quarter Final, Round 3, Saturday, 3 August
  • SFC Quarter Final, Round 3, Saturday, 3 August
  • All-Ireland Football Semi Final, Saturday, 10 August
  • All Ireland Football Semi Final, Sunday, 11 August
  • All Ireland Hurling Final, Sunday, 18 August
  • All Ireland Football Final, Sunday, 1 September

**Subject to fixture selection

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Read next:

