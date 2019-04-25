This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 25 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry legend Kieran Donaghy unveiled as Sky Sports' newest GAA pundit

The four-time All-Ireland winner will appear throughout the summer as a football analyst.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 11:41 AM
26 minutes ago 558 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4606117
Sky Sport's newest GAA pundit Kieran Donaghy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Sky Sport's newest GAA pundit Kieran Donaghy.
Sky Sport's newest GAA pundit Kieran Donaghy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

PREPARE TO SEE a lot more of Kieran Donaghy on your screens this summer, with the Kerry legend announced as a Sky Sports pundit this morning. 

The four-time All-Ireland winner joins the line-up for their GAA championship coverage after his inter-county retirement at the end of the 2018 season.

Donaghy, Footballer of the Year in 2006, drew the curtain on an illustrious 14-year career with the Kingdom last September — one in which he also collected three All-Stars as it ‘surpassed even my wildest dreams’.

Since calling it a day, the 35-year-old has kept himself busy with a position in the Galway hurling backroom team, Super League basketball glory with Tralee Warriors, and several media appearances.

Now, he’ll feature on televisions across the length and breadth of the country alongside the likes of Peter Canavan and Senan Connell, while Jamesie O’Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning will once again oversee hurling duties.

kieran Source: Sky Sports Twitter.

“This year we welcome the brilliant Kieran Donaghy to our panel,” JD Buckley, Sky Ireland’s managing director, said.

“Kieran brings with him a wealth of experience, knowledge and pure passion. I’ve no doubt he’ll bring another dimension to our coverage.”

The broadcaster will show 20 live championship games — 14 of those exclusive — in 2019, and announced the news at Croke Park today.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie