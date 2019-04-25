Kerry legend Kieran Donaghy unveiled as Sky Sports' newest GAA pundit

PREPARE TO SEE a lot more of Kieran Donaghy on your screens this summer, with the Kerry legend announced as a Sky Sports pundit this morning.

The four-time All-Ireland winner joins the line-up for their GAA championship coverage after his inter-county retirement at the end of the 2018 season.

Donaghy, Footballer of the Year in 2006, drew the curtain on an illustrious 14-year career with the Kingdom last September — one in which he also collected three All-Stars as it ‘surpassed even my wildest dreams’.

Since calling it a day, the 35-year-old has kept himself busy with a position in the Galway hurling backroom team, Super League basketball glory with Tralee Warriors, and several media appearances.

Now, he’ll feature on televisions across the length and breadth of the country alongside the likes of Peter Canavan and Senan Connell, while Jamesie O’Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning will once again oversee hurling duties.

Source: Sky Sports Twitter.

“This year we welcome the brilliant Kieran Donaghy to our panel,” JD Buckley, Sky Ireland’s managing director, said.

“Kieran brings with him a wealth of experience, knowledge and pure passion. I’ve no doubt he’ll bring another dimension to our coverage.”

The broadcaster will show 20 live championship games — 14 of those exclusive — in 2019, and announced the news at Croke Park today.

