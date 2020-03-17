This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 17 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sky confirm they won't be charging pubs 'until a live sport schedule returns'

The news has been welcomed by the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), the representative body for Dublin publicans.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 4:57 PM
33 minutes ago 6,079 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/5049189
File pic.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

SKY SPORTS HAVE confirmed they won’t be charging pubs at present, with the coronavirus outbreak prompting most live sport to be cancelled in recent days, while health minister Simon Harris requested on Sunday that all pubs be closed.

With the lack of sporting activity, the broadcaster confirmed it would not be charging businesses for their content until normal service resumes.

A statement released today read: “We understand that these are challenging times for many of our Sky Business venues, who rely on showing live sport in a social environment to attract customers and revenue.

Supporting these businesses and doing what we can to help them in uncertain times is very important to us. We would like to reassure Sky Business venues that from 14 March we will not be charging them for their Sky Sports service until a live sport schedule returns.”

The news has been greeted positively by the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), the representative body for Dublin publicans.

They said in a statement they “welcomed the decision finally made by Sky to suspend Sky Sports charges for pubs”.

The statement continues: “They have also confirmed they will be writing to pubs to confirm this development.

“The LVA has been working on this issue since the closure of the pubs was announced, with many members contacting us about the significant charges imposed by Sky. We are pleased to see that Sky has now relented on this issue, following our engagement and a massive social media campaign led by our Vice Chairman, Noel Anderson.

“The LVA would like to thank all those who engaged on this campaign.

“The LVA is also continuing to engage with a number of other companies and businesses on behalf of our members, to bring forward measures that will assist publicans in light of the current crisis. This work is ongoing. We will keep members informed as soon as there are any concrete developments.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie