Monday 24 June, 2019
Sky Sports to broadcast Newbridge and Castlebar games as GAA finalise qualifier fixtures

The four games in Round 3 will take place next Saturday evening.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 24 Jun 2019, 1:26 PM
1 hour ago 4,087 Views 8 Comments
Mayo, Armagh, Kildare and Tyrone all in action next Saturday night.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

KILDARE, TYRONE, MAYO and Armagh will all be under the spotlight next Saturday evening with their GAA football qualifier games set to be televised by Sky Sports.

After this morning’s round 3 draw in the All-Ireland championship, the GAA have this afternoon confirmed the fixture details with all four games set to take place next Saturday 29 June.

The action will begin with Kildare, who saw off Antrim on Saturday, meeting Tyrone, the conquerors of Longford, at 5pm in St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

Then Westmeath will meet Clare in TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar at 6pm after their respective qualifier wins over Limerick and Leitrim.

For the first time in the championship since 1950, Mayo and Armagh will cross paths with their showdown fixed for 7pm in Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar next Saturday night.

The remaining fixtures sees Laois take on Offaly in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise at 7pm.

The four winners of Saturday’s game will advance to the Round 4 draw which will take place next Monday morning 1 July. Galway, Cork, Cavan and Meath will be the beaten provincial finalists on the other side of that draw.

Repeat fixtures are not allowed which means Cavan cannot be drawn against Armagh and Meath cannot take on Laois or Offaly. Galway and Cork are free to face any of the eight teams who could emerge from Round 3.

Here are the fixtures in full:

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 3

Saturday 29 June

Kildare v Tyrone, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 5pm, (Live Sky Sports)

Westmeath v Clare, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 6pm

Mayo v Armagh, Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar, 7pm, (Live Sky Sports)

Laois v Offaly, O’Moore Park, 7pm

Fintan O'Toole
