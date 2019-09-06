Sky Sports to broadcast All-Ireland camogie and ladies football finals for the first time

Dublin are seeking a three-in-a-row this year against Galway.

Dublin are seeking a three-in-a-row this year against Galway.

SKY SPORTS HAVE announced that they will be broadcasting this year’s All-Ireland camogie and ladies football finals for the very first time.

In a repeat of this year’s National League final, Kilkenny and Galway will go head-to-head this Sunday at 4.15pm in the camogie decider at Croke Park.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Arena on Wednesday at 7pm, with Mike Finnerty joined on commentary by three-time All-Ireland winner with Cork Therese O’Callaghan.

Galway will be hoping to upset defending All-Ireland champions Dublin the following weekend, as Mick Bohan’s side chase a three-in-a-row for the very first time on Sunday 15 September at 4.00pm.

Sky will show full coverage this year’s football final on Monday 16 September at 7pm, with Mike Finnerty joined by Cork’s Angela Walsh on commentary.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!