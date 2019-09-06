This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sky Sports to broadcast All-Ireland camogie and ladies football finals for the first time

Galway and Kilkenny go head-to-head in this year’s camogie final while the Tribeswomen face Dublin in the football final.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 6 Sep 2019, 4:12 PM
By Aaron Gallagher Friday 6 Sep 2019, 4:12 PM
https://the42.ie/4798961
Dublin are seeking a three-in-a-row this year against Galway.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dublin are seeking a three-in-a-row this year against Galway.
Dublin are seeking a three-in-a-row this year against Galway.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SKY SPORTS HAVE announced that they will be broadcasting this year’s All-Ireland camogie and ladies football finals for the very first time.

In a repeat of this year’s National League final, Kilkenny and Galway will go head-to-head this Sunday at 4.15pm in the camogie decider at Croke Park.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Arena on Wednesday at 7pm, with Mike Finnerty joined on commentary by three-time All-Ireland winner with Cork Therese O’Callaghan.

Galway will be hoping to upset defending All-Ireland champions Dublin the following weekend, as Mick Bohan’s side chase a three-in-a-row for the very first time on Sunday 15 September at 4.00pm.

Sky will show full coverage this year’s football final on Monday 16 September at 7pm, with Mike Finnerty joined by Cork’s Angela Walsh on commentary.

