THE DERRY COUNTY final between O’Donovan Rossa Magherafelt and Sean O’Leary Newbridge, will go ahead this Sunday (Celtic Park, 3.30pm throw-in) after an appeal on Tuesday night from Slaughtneil was thrown out by the Derry county board.
Slaughtneil had been beaten by Newbridge in last weekend’s semi-final, but were understood to be unhappy around some of the decisions by matchday referee Martin McErlain in the closing stages.
Chiefly, the decision that a late score by Shane McGuigan was ruled as a one-point score rather than a two-point score, and the advancement of a free to within the scoring zone that Conor Doherty converted for a two-point free.
Representation was made by the south Derry club to the county board’s Hearing Committee, but the case will go no further.
In the playing rules, a crucial line states that, ‘An Objection or Counter-Objection based on the grounds that the referee had incorrectly allowed or failed to allow a score during play shall be deemed to be out of order.’
The Derry county final is being played this weekend to allow for the possibility of a replay, as their senior champions are slated to meet Antrim champions Dunloy on the weekend of November 1/2.
Derry county football final goes ahead after Slaughtneil appeal fails
