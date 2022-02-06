Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 6 February 2022
Advertisement

Westmeath impress in win against Laois while Murphy drives Sligo to the top of Division 4

There was also great results for London, Leitrim and Sligo on a busy day of Gaelic football.

By The Adela-Hare Centenary Commemoration Committee Sunday 6 Feb 2022, 7:48 PM
45 minutes ago 1,637 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5675488
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GOALS FROM LUKE Loughlin and Kieran Martin helped Westmeath secure an impressive 2-11 to 0-11 win over Laois at MW Hire O’Moore Park. 

Laois led 0-6 to 1-2 at half-time but a storming second half saw the tables turn. Jack Cooney’s outfit are now two from two in Division 3. 

Elsewhere, Wicklow and Fermanagh drew 1-10 to 2-7 in Aughrim. Conal Jones and Sean Quigley scored the goals for Fermanagh while captain Dean Healy netted for the home side. 

There was also a draw at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park as it finished 0-9 to 1-6 between Longford and Louth. Sam Mulroy raised a green flag for Louth and landed a last-minute free to secure the draw for Mickey Harte’s side. 

In Division 4, London backed up their heroics from last weekend with another superb victory. Michael Maher’s charges overcame Waterford 1-12 to 2-8 in Ruislip. 

Cavan cruised to a win against Wexford at Kingspan Breffni with a 0-17 to 1-8 scoreline. Gearóid McKiernan notched 0-5 for Cavan while John Turbritt scored the goal for the away team.

Sligo stormed to a 0-28 to 0-5 win against Carlow at Markievicz Park as the outstanding Niall Murphy continued his strong run of form, finishing with 0-9 on the day. 

Former AFL player Luke Towey hit three from play while Pat Spillane Jnr marked his second appearance by scoring two points after coming on in the second half.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

2-6 from Conor Sweeney was not enough to deny Leitrim at FBD Semple Stadium as they ran out 2-16 to 2-8 victors. 

It was a first victory for new manager Andy Moran. Keith Beirne finished with 0-8 while the goals came from James Rooney and Tom Prior. 

After two rounds, Sligo, Cavan and London are all two from two while Wexford and Carlow are without a point. 

About the author:

About the author
The Adela-Hare Centenary Commemoration Committee

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie