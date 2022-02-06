Westmeath impress in win against Laois while Murphy drives Sligo to the top of Division 4

GOALS FROM LUKE Loughlin and Kieran Martin helped Westmeath secure an impressive 2-11 to 0-11 win over Laois at MW Hire O’Moore Park.

Laois led 0-6 to 1-2 at half-time but a storming second half saw the tables turn. Jack Cooney’s outfit are now two from two in Division 3.

Elsewhere, Wicklow and Fermanagh drew 1-10 to 2-7 in Aughrim. Conal Jones and Sean Quigley scored the goals for Fermanagh while captain Dean Healy netted for the home side.

There was also a draw at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park as it finished 0-9 to 1-6 between Longford and Louth. Sam Mulroy raised a green flag for Louth and landed a last-minute free to secure the draw for Mickey Harte’s side.

In Division 4, London backed up their heroics from last weekend with another superb victory. Michael Maher’s charges overcame Waterford 1-12 to 2-8 in Ruislip.

Cavan cruised to a win against Wexford at Kingspan Breffni with a 0-17 to 1-8 scoreline. Gearóid McKiernan notched 0-5 for Cavan while John Turbritt scored the goal for the away team.

Sligo stormed to a 0-28 to 0-5 win against Carlow at Markievicz Park as the outstanding Niall Murphy continued his strong run of form, finishing with 0-9 on the day.

Former AFL player Luke Towey hit three from play while Pat Spillane Jnr marked his second appearance by scoring two points after coming on in the second half.

The real Pat Spillane - @PatSpillane97 - got two points for @sligogaa today… and brought along a few supporters too. Long may the trends continue pic.twitter.com/jftRt5qBqj — Sligo GAA (@sligogaa) February 6, 2022

2-6 from Conor Sweeney was not enough to deny Leitrim at FBD Semple Stadium as they ran out 2-16 to 2-8 victors.

It was a first victory for new manager Andy Moran. Keith Beirne finished with 0-8 while the goals came from James Rooney and Tom Prior.

After two rounds, Sligo, Cavan and London are all two from two while Wexford and Carlow are without a point.