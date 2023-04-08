Sligo ease past London and into Connacht semi-final

Sligo 2-20

London 0-12

SLIGO HAVE EASED into the Connacht senior football championship semi-final after a 14-point win over London in Ruislip.

Second-half goals from Sean Carrabine and Pat Spillane sealed the deal after one-way traffic in the first half at McGovern Park. Tony McEntee’s men, fresh off their Division 4 Allianz football league success in Croke Park last weekend, led 0-12 to 0-4 at the break.

Spillane top-scored for Sligo with 1-4, and the Yeats county now await the winners of tonight’s clash between New York and Leitrim.

Michael Maher’s London, meanwhile, enter the Tailteann Cup.

Sligo had two points on the board before the Exiles got up and running in the 10th minute. Christopher Farley kicked the first of his 0-6 haul from frees, while it was 0-2 a-piece in the 12th minute.

But that was as close as it got ultimately, Sligo pulling away and in complete control from there. They had a spread of nine different scorers in the first half — finishing with 11 overall — their direct running game and midfield dominance playing dividends.

The in-form Carrabine raised their first green flag in the 49th minute, drilling home after a well-worked team move t0 make it 1-15 to 0-7.

London continued to battle, but Spillane’s goal followed on the hour-mark. His father was watching on and undoubtedly will have been pleased with the showing.

Juan Gasparini / INPHO Pat Spillane. Juan Gasparini / INPHO / INPHO

One concern for Sligo will be the departure of captain and star forward Niall Murphy in the 46th minute. He contributed 0-3, but it’s uncertain whether his substitution was injury-related.

Scorers for Sligo: Pat Spillane 1-4, Sean Carrabine 1-1, Niall Murphy 0-3 (1f), Paddy O’Connor 0-3 (1m), Cian Lally 0-3, Paul McNamara, Paul Kilcoyne, Luke Towey, Nathan Mullen, Donal Conlon, Alan Reilly (1f) all 0-1.

Scorers for London: Christopher Farley 0-6 (6f), Aidan McLoughlin 0-2, Conal Gallagher, Enda Lynn, Christopher Duggan, Liam Gavaghan all 0-1.

Sligo

1. Daniel Lyons (Gaeil na Seamroige)

2. Nathan Mullen (Cuil Aine/Mullach na Breine), 3. Eddie McGuinness (Tobar an Choire), 4. Evan Lyons (Gaeil na Seamroige),

5. Luke Towey (Gaeil Naomh Molaise), 6. Brian Cox (Calraigh Naomh Iosef), 7. Paul McNamara (Naomh Eoin)

8. Paul Kilcoyne (Naomh Muire), 9. Cian Lally (Droim Cliabh/Ros Ceite)

10. Kealan Cawley (Coolera Strandhill), 11. Sean Carrabine (Caisleain ui Conchubhair), 12. Finnian Cawley (St Farnan’s)

13. Pat Spillane (Naomh Jude), 14. Patrick O’Connor (Naomh Fearnain), 15. Niall Murphy (Cuil Irra/Leathros – captain).

Subs

24. Alan Reilly (Curry) for Patrick O’Connor (29 — temporary blood sub)

24. Alan Reilly (Curry) for Niall Murphy (46)

21 Mikey Gordon (Easkey) for Finnan Cawley (50)

18. Donal Conlon (Geevagh) for Paddy O’Connor (55)

20. Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (St Mary’s) for Keelan Cawley (61)

17. David Phillips (St Mary’s) for Evan Lyons (65)

London

1. Noel Maher (Round Towers)

2. Eoin Flanagan (North London Shamrocks), 3. Michael Clarke (Fulham Irish), 4. Nathan McElwaine (North London Shamrocks)

5. Eoin Walsh (St Kiernan’s), 6. Conal Gallagher (Fulham Irish), 7. Aidan McLoughlin (Round Towers)

8. Daniel Clarke (St Gabriel’s), 9. Liam Gavaghan (Tir Chonaill Gaels)

10. Christopher Duggan (Fulham Irish), 11. Enda Lynn (Round Towers), 12. Stephen Dornan (Tir Chonaill Gaels)

13. Christopher Farley (St Kiernan’s), 14. James Gallagher (Robert Emmetts), 15. Liam Gallagher (Tir Chonaill Gaels)

Subs

22. Niall O’Leary (Fulham Irish) for Eoin Flanagan (59)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).