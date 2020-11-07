We wanted game with Galway to go ahead, insist Sligo players

SLIGO’S SENIOR FOOTBALLERS say they wanted their Connacht championship game with Galway to go ahead this weekend.

The Sligo county board conceded the provincial semi-final fixture, which was slated for today, when seven players and a backroom member tested positive for Covid-19.

“The perception Sligo did not want to fulfil this weekend’s fixture is incorrect,” a statement released to Ocean FM reads.

“All who could feasibly make themselves available wanted to play the game.

“The players are disappointed the game could not proceed for reasons outside their control.

“No member of the panel will be making any further comment at this time.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The side would have been massively depleted due to the seven directly affected players and the knock-on close contact consequences. On making the decision, the Yeats County board said both players and management were ”extremely upset” to make the decision.

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.