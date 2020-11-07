BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 7 November 2020
We wanted game with Galway to go ahead, insist Sligo players

The Yeats County were hit with a Covid outbreak this week.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 10:33 AM
1 hour ago 944 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5258756
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Sligo chiefs decided to concede the fixture.
Sligo chiefs decided to concede the fixture.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

SLIGO’S SENIOR FOOTBALLERS say they wanted their Connacht championship game with Galway to go ahead this weekend. 

The Sligo county board conceded the provincial semi-final fixture, which was slated for today, when seven players and a backroom member tested positive for Covid-19.

“The perception Sligo did not want to fulfil this weekend’s fixture is incorrect,” a statement released to Ocean FM reads.

“All who could feasibly make themselves available wanted to play the game.

“The players are disappointed the game could not proceed for reasons outside their control.

“No member of the panel will be making any further comment at this time.”

The side would have been massively depleted due to the seven directly affected players and the knock-on close contact consequences. On making the decision, the Yeats County board said both players and management  were ”extremely upset” to make the decision. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

