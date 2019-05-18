This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 18 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Finders keepers as Sligo and Derry cancel each other out

Ed McGinty and Peter Cherrie each kept their side in it at the Showgrounds.

By David Goulden Saturday 18 May 2019, 10:18 PM
50 minutes ago 828 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4641981
Showgrounds: Sligo are unbeaten in their last five at home.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Showgrounds: Sligo are unbeaten in their last five at home.
Showgrounds: Sligo are unbeaten in their last five at home.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sligo Rovers 0-0 Derry City

David Goulden reports from the Showgrounds

A SCORELESS DRAW did little for either side as Sligo Rovers and Derry City played out a stalemate at the Showgrounds.

Both teams had their respective goalkeepers to thank as Rovers’ Ed McGinty and the Candystripes’ Peter Cherrie pulled off vital saves in the second half.

In a first period which didn’t produce much in terms of quality, it was the away side who might have had the lead after less than two minutes.

Unmarked at the back post, the disorientated Eoin Toal was unable to direct his header the right side of the post after latching on to Barry McNamee’s free-kick.

Rovers had their only first-half effort at goal six minutes later, Romeo Parkes pushing David Cawley’s ballooned cross back into the area where Dante Leverock’s headed effort was easy for Cherrie to deal with.

Declan Devine’s charges overran Rovers in midfield at times in the opening period.

Playmaker McNamee almost caught out McGinty when the young Scot had to scramble to push McNamee’s cross-come-shot onto his crossbar and behind for a corner.

The Connacht men had a penalty call dismissed shortly after the half hour.

Centre half John Mahon looked as if he was impeded in his attempt to get to Regan Donelon’s corner. Referee Damien MacGraith showed little interest in Rovers’ calls.

An enthralling second half was six minutes old when again Derry spurned a great chance.

Niall Morahan under-cooked his backpass towards McGinty to allow Ciaron Harkin through on goal.

But McGinty emerged best in the one-on-one dual as he got a leg to Harkin’s low effort.

Rovers skipper Cawley turned a free header from Donelon’s set piece wide of Cherrie’s near post on 63.

Sligo were amongst the chances again on 70, Darren Cole’s misjudgement allowing Parkes’ flick-on to reach Ronan Coughlan, who turned his man before forcing a super save out of Cherrie.

The Derry number one somehow kept out Coughlan again moments later, Cherrie somehow shifting his feet in time to sweep the Limerick native’s shot away, with Leverock going close on the follow up.

SLIGO ROVERS: Ed McGinty; Niall Morahan (Daryl Fordyce 89), Dante Leverock, John Mahon, Lewis Banks; Kris Twardek (Ronan Murray HT), David Cawley, Jack Keaney, Regan Donelon; Romeo Parkes, Ronan Coughlan.

DERRY CITY: Peter Cherrie; Jamie McDonagh, Eoin Toal, Darren Cole, Ciaran Coll; Greg Sloggett, Barry McNamee (Aidy Delap 83), Ciaron Harkin; Eoghan Stokes (Gerardo Bruna 64), David Parkhouse, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Referee: Damien MacGraith.

Attendance: 2,189

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Goulden

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie