Sligo Rovers squander golden opportunity to put pressure on relegation rivals

Sligo Rovers 1

Cork City 1

SLIGO ROVERS WILL need other results to go their way if they are to avoid finishing second bottom, having only managed a draw against Cotk City at The Showgrounds on Saturday night.

It means Rovers are level on points with both Galway and Waterford, and will need a favour from other teams if they are to avoid a play-off.

With both Galway United and Waterford picking up draws on Friday night, this game against an already relegated Cork City was described by Sligo officials during the week as one of their biggest games in a decade.

Three points would give Sligo a huge boost, as they took on Ger Nash’s men who had not won a game away from home all season.

Nash made seven changes from the side that lost to Drogheda last week, with the FAI Cup final in two weeks’ time on his mind.

Advertisement

Knowing that Sligo needed all three points, City were happy to allow John Russell’s side to have plenty of the ball in the early stages.

In a dull opening 45 minutes, there was little entertainment to warn the fans in attendance at The Showgrounds.

Sligo showed flashes of quality with Jad Hakiki and Ryan O’Kane forcing saves from Conor Brann in goals.

Still though, the home side couldn’t find the breakthrough.

And City did have opportunities on the counter, but any crosses into the box came to nothing in the end.

It was much of the same for the second-half, although City were looking lively.

And they went ahead on 58 minutes when a fine strike from Alex Nolan beat Sargeant after Evan McLaughlin teed it up.

That lead lasted just five minutes though, with Owen Elding’s penalty bringing the sides level after Hakiki was tripped by Nelson inside the box.

Rovers pushed hard to try and find a winner, but had to settle for a point, and need the stars to align if they are to finish above ninth.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Edwin Agbaje, Ollie Denham, Paddy McClean, Sean Stewart (Ciaron Harkin 70); James McManus (Cian Kavanagh 60), Seb Quirk; Ryan O’Kane, Jad Hakiki, Will Fitzgerald; Owen Elding.

Cork City: Conor Brann; Fiacre Kelleher, Matthew Kiernan, Freddie Anderson; Greg Bolger (Kaedyn Kamara 61), Sean Murray (Darragh Crowley 37); Joshua Fitzpatrick, Kitt Nelson, Conor Drinan (Charlie Lutz 73); Alex Nolan (Brody Lee 73); Sean Maguire (Evan McLaughlin HT).

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd