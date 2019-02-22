Mikey Drennan delivers with 92nd-minute winner as Saints stun Sligo at the death

Sligo Rovers 0

St. Patrick’s Athletic 1

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

MIKEY DRENNAN SHOWED his former club Sligo Rovers just what they are missing when he secured all three points for his new side St. Patrick’s Athletic in the 92nd minute at The Showgrounds.

In a pretty even game, the home fans were left reeling as Pats snatched the victory at the death. Rovers manager Liam Buckley faced his former club St. Patrick’s Athletic for the first time since he departed the club in September.

Rhys McCabe and Mikey Drennan also came up against their former employers for the first time as they left the Bit O’Red to join the Saints during the off-season, which has left a sour taste for the Sligo faithful.

Buckley made one change to the side that drew 1-1 with champions Dundalk as Liam Kerrigan was replaced by Ronan Coughlan. Pats manager Harry Kenny named the same starting 11 that defeated Cork City on the opening day of the season.

Liam Buckley was facing his old club for the first time since being appointed Sligo boss. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Both Brendan Clarke and Ed McGinty enjoyed a relatively quiet first-half which offered little by means of goalmouth action. Daryl Fordyce benefited from excellent work by Romeo Parkes, but his effort was straight at Clarke in goals.

Jamaican striker Parkes was linking well with Coughlan up front, but the opener was proving elusive. Chris Forrester was one of the Dubliner’s marquee signings during the off-season and his shot from distance sailed well over the post.

Ed McGinty was the hero for the Bit O’Red in their draw with Dundalk, and he did well to claim a dangerous looking cross from McCabe. With the benefit of playing with the strong wind, the visitors were looking dangerous after the re-start.

First, Forrester’s powerful drive was just wide of McGinty’s goal, allowing the 19-year-old to make it safe, before McCabe’s corner from the left smacked the crossbar.

The hosts would have fancied their chances when they were awarded a free-kick from just outside the Pats box, but Regan Donelon’s effort hit the wall and was eventually cleared.

McCabe knew the wind was aiding his corners, and Harry Kenny’s side came close to opening the scoring when the former Sligo man’s corner was pushed away by McGinty, crawling into the path of Drennan, but he could not connect properly and John Mahon nullified the danger.

Heading into injury time it looked as though this would be a stalemate, but with 92 minutes on the clock, Drennan nodded in neatly past McGinty to make it two wins from two for Harry Kenny’s side.

SLIGO ROVERS: Ed McGinty; Johnny Dunleavy (Lewis Banks, 22), Dante Leverock, John Mahon, Regan Donelon; Kyle Callan McFadden, Jack Keaney; Romeo Parkes, Daryl Fordyce, Kris Twardek; Ronan Coughlan.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Brendan Clarke; Simon Madden, Dave Webster, Kevin Toner, Lee Desmond, Ian Bermingham; Chris Forrester (Brandon Miele, 77), Conor Clifford, Rhys McCabe, Jamie Lennon ; Mikey Drennan.

Subs: Barry Murphy, Darragh Markey, James Doona, Ciaran Kelly, Cian Coleman, Jake Walker.

Referee: Damien MacGraith

