This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 22 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mikey Drennan delivers with 92nd-minute winner as Saints stun Sligo at the death

The former Sligo Rovers striker grabbed a late winner deep into stoppage time against his old club.

By Jessica Farry Friday 22 Feb 2019, 9:52 PM
47 minutes ago 1,305 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4508862
St Patrick's Athletic manager Harry Kenny.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
St Patrick's Athletic manager Harry Kenny.
St Patrick's Athletic manager Harry Kenny.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Sligo Rovers 0

St. Patrick’s Athletic 1

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

MIKEY DRENNAN SHOWED his former club Sligo Rovers just what they are missing when he secured all three points for his new side St. Patrick’s Athletic in the 92nd minute at The Showgrounds.

In a pretty even game, the home fans were left reeling as Pats snatched the victory at the death.  Rovers manager Liam Buckley faced his former club St. Patrick’s Athletic for the first time since he departed the club in September.

Rhys McCabe and Mikey Drennan also came up against their former employers for the first time as they left the Bit O’Red to join the Saints during the off-season, which has left a sour taste for the Sligo faithful.

Buckley made one change to the side that drew 1-1 with champions Dundalk as Liam Kerrigan was replaced by Ronan Coughlan. Pats manager Harry Kenny named the same starting 11 that defeated Cork City on the opening day of the season.

Liam Buckley Liam Buckley was facing his old club for the first time since being appointed Sligo boss. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Both Brendan Clarke and Ed McGinty enjoyed a relatively quiet first-half which offered little by means of goalmouth action. Daryl Fordyce benefited from excellent work by Romeo Parkes, but his effort was straight at Clarke in goals.

Jamaican striker Parkes was linking well with Coughlan up front, but the opener was proving elusive.  Chris Forrester was one of the Dubliner’s marquee signings during the off-season and his shot from distance sailed well over the post.

Ed McGinty was the hero for the Bit O’Red in their draw with Dundalk, and he did well to claim a dangerous looking cross from McCabe. With the benefit of playing with the strong wind, the visitors were looking dangerous after the re-start.

First, Forrester’s powerful drive was just wide of McGinty’s goal, allowing the 19-year-old to make it safe, before McCabe’s corner from the left smacked the crossbar.
The hosts would have fancied their chances when they were awarded a free-kick from just outside the Pats box, but Regan Donelon’s effort hit the wall and was eventually cleared.

McCabe knew the wind was aiding his corners, and Harry Kenny’s side came close to opening the scoring when the former Sligo man’s corner was pushed away by McGinty, crawling into the path of Drennan, but he could not connect properly and John Mahon nullified the danger.

Heading into injury time it looked as though this would be a stalemate, but with 92 minutes on the clock, Drennan nodded in neatly past McGinty to make it two wins from two for Harry Kenny’s side.

SLIGO ROVERS: Ed McGinty; Johnny Dunleavy (Lewis Banks, 22), Dante Leverock, John Mahon, Regan Donelon; Kyle Callan McFadden, Jack Keaney; Romeo Parkes, Daryl Fordyce, Kris Twardek; Ronan Coughlan. 

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Brendan Clarke; Simon Madden, Dave Webster, Kevin Toner, Lee Desmond, Ian Bermingham; Chris Forrester (Brandon Miele, 77), Conor Clifford, Rhys McCabe, Jamie Lennon ; Mikey Drennan.
Subs: Barry Murphy, Darragh Markey, James Doona, Ciaran Kelly, Cian Coleman, Jake Walker.

Referee: Damien MacGraith

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jessica Farry
@football_ie
sport@thescore.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt hopes to see Cronin grab opportunity after show of 'faith'
    Schmidt hopes to see Cronin grab opportunity after show of 'faith'
    Return of Tebaldi among five changes in Italy team to face Ireland
    Carty's big chance, pack tweaks and more talking points in Ireland's team to face Italy
    ITALY
    Cronin gets first Six Nations start with Carty set for Ireland debut in Italy
    Cronin gets first Six Nations start with Carty set for Ireland debut in Italy
    'Rugby's always been my number one' - Dane looks to take chance in Italy
    Mature Ireland U20s look to make it three from three in the Six Nations
    FOOTBALL
    Controversial Hernandez strike helps West Ham push Fulham closer to relegation trapdoor
    Controversial Hernandez strike helps West Ham push Fulham closer to relegation trapdoor
    Tyrone tweak starting line-up in search of first league win against Monaghan
    'I wouldn't take Van Dijk over any of Man United's centre-backs,' says Vidic
    IRELAND
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie