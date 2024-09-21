Sligo Rovers come from behind to plunge Dundalk further into relegation trouble

Sligo Rovers 2

Dundalk 1

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

SLIGO ROVERS CAME from 1-0 down to beat 10-man Dundalk 2-1 at The Showgrounds as the visitors’ troubles continued.

A Robbie Benson penalty gave Dundalk the lead in Sligo, but the hosts hit back in the second half to take all three points.

Just days previously, there was some uncertainty over whether or not Dundalk would even still be in existence by the time this game came around after their financial difficulties were made public.

But following a takeover by a consortium led by local businessman John Temple, Dundalk were saved, at least until the end of the season.

Focus could then switch to their next league game, with Drogheda’s win over Bohemians on Friday night moving them four points ahead of the Lilywhites at the foot of the League of Ireland Premier Division table.

Advertisement

Events over the last week would likely give Dundalk added motivation for this tie, and it certainly looked that way.

Starting the game brightly, they were well on top in the early stages, albeit without troubling Ed McGinty much.

They went ahead, though, after 24 minutes when referee Marc Lynch pointed to the spot after a handball from Connor Malley on the edge of the box, a decision that left a sour taste for the home side.

Nonetheless, the experienced Benson stood up and tucked his penalty away, with McGinty getting a slight touch to it.

Benson then almost doubled Dundalk’s lead when he pounced on a mistake from Gareth McElroy, but the young centre-back recovered in time to put the goalscorer off.

Whatever John Russell said at half-time seemed to work, with his Sligo Rovers charges turning this game on its head in the second-half.

Wilson Waweru nodded in from Simon Power’s corner to make it 1-1, before Dundalk were reduced to 10 when Luke Pearce was pulled down inside the box by Hayden Cann, who was sent off for his troubles.

Ellis Chapman’s ninth of the season made it 2-1 to the Bit O’Red.

An incredible save from Ed McGinty in the dying moments denied Dundalk an equaliser as Sligo held on for a win that sees them move back up to fourth.

Dundalk’s woes continue with Jon Daly’s side marooned at the bottom, four points off Drogheda who have a game in hand.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; JR Wilson, Gareth McElroy, Ollie Denham, Reece Hutchinson; Niall Morahan, Conor Malley (Luke Pearce 62); Will Fitzgerald, Ellis Chapman, Simon Power; Wilson Waweru (Kailin Barlow 74).

Dundalk: Ross Munro; Dan Pike, Andy Boyle, Hayden Cann, John Mountney; Aodh Dervin, Jad Hakikii (Dara Keane 71), Robbie Benson (Norman Garbett 84); Daryl Horgan (Robbie Mahon 84), Ryan O’Kane (Bobby Faulkner 77); Eoin Kenny (Jamie Gullan 71).

Referee: Marc Lynch.

Attendance: 2,754.