Ireland U21 international Mandroiu on target but Cawley equaliser earns Sligo a point

Sligo Rovers 1

Bohemians 1

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

DAVID CAWLEY’S FIRST-HALF equaliser denied Bohs their third win in six games, as they drew 1-1 with Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Bohemians took the lead in the first-half thanks to a penalty from Ireland U21 international Danny Mandroiu, but Cawley equalising for the hosts minutes later.

The hosts came into this game hoping to bounce back from last week’s trouncing at the hands of Derry City, but had only won two of their last 11 games coming into this fixture.

Keith Long’s side had clocked up five wins from their last ten games, and with just one defeat in their last five league games, the Gypsies would have been hopeful of picking up all three points.

The Bit O’Red were slow out of the traps, with Kyle Callan-McFadden’s back-pass to Ed McGinty resulting in an indirect free-kick for Bohs.

Debutant Andre Wright’s free bouncing back into the path of Luke Wade Slater, with his ambitious effort going well over the bar.

Sligo had a couple of excellent chances to go ahead through Romeo Parkes, but the Jamaican, who netted twice against the Dubliners during their last meeting, missed the target on both occasions.

Just before the half hour mark, Bohs came agonisingly close, as Michael Barker rose highest to meet a corner, but his header was just inches too high.

Mandroiu opened the scoring from the penalty spot on Saturday at The Showgrounds. Source: Tommy Dickson; ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson/INPHO

On 36 minutes, referee Graham Kelly pointed to the spot when Danny Kane was adjudged to have taken down Wade Slater in the Sligo box.

Mandroiu made no mistake from the spot and slotted past Ed McGinty to give the visitors the lead.

Rovers improved as the half went on and got their just rewards seconds before half-time when Kris Twardek’s cross caused a bit of trouble for the Bohs defence, allowing David Cawley to get a touch on it to beat James Talbot in the Gypsies goal, making it 1-1.

Mandroiu came close to giving Keith Long’s side the lead again on the hour mark, as he turned and unleashed a shot that looked destined for the back of the net, but much to his own disappointment it just clipped McGinty’s crossbar.

Bohs maintain their push for third spot, while Rovers are just five points below St. Patrick’s Athletic who sit in fifth spot.

SLIGO ROVERS: Ed McGinty; Danny Kane, John Mahon, Dante Leverock, Lewis Banks; Kyle Callan-McFadden; Daryl Fordyce, David Cawley; Kris Twardek, Romeo Parkes; Ronan Coughlan.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot; Derek Pender, Michael Barker, James Finnerty, Darragh Leahy; Luke Wade-Slater, Keith Buckley, Conor Levingston, Kevin Devaney (Danny Grant, 68); Danny Mandriou; Andre Wright.

Referee: Graham Kelly.

