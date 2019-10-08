Feely and Figueira on target as Waterford make it three wins from four

Waterford 2

Sligo Rovers 0

WATERFORD CLOSED THE gap in the Premier Division table to Sligo Rovers after a 2-0 win over Liam Buckley’s side at the RSC on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Rory Feely and Walter Figueira.

The impressive win is Waterford’s third from four games, Alan Reynold’s men beating Bohemians, St Patrick’s Athletic and now Sligo in recent weeks.

Michael O’Connor and JJ Lunney went close with two early efforts, but the Blues had a golden chance to go in front from the penalty spot on 16 minutes.

Figueira was brought down by defender John Mahon but O’Connor’s was denied by a Luke McNicholas save from the spot kick.

The Blues continued to dominate as Georgie Poynton and Lunney were also kept out by the visiting netminder before Alan Reynolds’ side did go in front on 34 minutes.

JJ Lunney whipped in a brilliant left-wing cross which found the run of captain Feely, and he looped a header over McNicholas from six yards.

The Blues doubled their lead on 52 minutes. Walter Figueira took possession on the right-side of the area and after his first shot was blocked out, his second attempt found a way past Luke McNicholas with the aid of a deflection off Regan Donelon.

Sligo had their first glimpse at goal at the other end six minutes later when Blues keeper Matthew Connor produced a top save to turn an effort from Brian Morley over the bar before Sam Warde was off target with a close-range header.

Shane Duggan should have added a third in injury time only to see his close-range blocked.

WATERFORD FC: Connor, Feely, Kouogun, Slevin, Lynch (Power `83), Duggan, Lunney, Bone (Galvin `74), Poynton, Figueira, O’Connor (O’Halloran `66)

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas, Banks, Donelon (Watson `85), Warde, Dunleavy, Twardek, Morley (Collins `74), Kane, Mahon, Cawley, Morahan

Referee: Ray Matthews

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to give an in-depth breakdown of where Ireland’s play stacks up against the contenders in Japan, and look into why New Zealand and England are primed for World Cup success.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!