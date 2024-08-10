Waweru nets winner as Shelbourne frustrated in Sligo

LEAGUE LEADERS SHELBOURNE missed a chance to go five points clear at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division as they fell to defeat against a Sligo Rovers side who continue their fine run of form.

Will Fitzgerald gave Sligo the lead in the first-half, with Evan Caffrey levelling the score in the second-half.

Wilson Waweru’s fifth of the season earned the three points for the home side, who now have five wins in six since the mid-season break.

League leaders Shelbourne knew a win at The Showgrounds would push them five points ahead of Derry City in second after the Candystripes only managed a draw on Friday night against Dundalk.

John Russell’s men had their winning run halted last Sunday, when a controversial late penalty saw St Patrick’s Athletic pick up all three points.

The Bit O’Red were in sixth place coming into this tie, level on points with Shamrock Rovers in fourth and Galway United in fifth.

In a big blow to the Drumcondra side, Will Jarvis returned to Hull following Monday night’s draw with Derry City.

Advertisement

Sligo Rovers’ Oliver Denham and Shelbourne’s Liam Burt. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

The Dubliners peppered the Sligo box in the early stages, with Harry Wood and Evan Caffrey going close.

Ed McGinty was forced into a good save on 21 minutes when he held Ali Coote’s effort from Wood’s corner as the hosts were under pressure.

And seconds later, Damien Duff’s side were furious as they felt they should have had a penalty.

Referee David Dunne wasn’t moved by the protests as it looked as though McGinty fouled Coote in the box.

And their frustrations grew two minutes later as the hosts went ahead against the run of play.

A mistake from defender Sam Bone, who played his pass from the back too short, was capitalised on by Fitzgerald who took a couple of touches to set up his shot, which flew past Conor Kearns.

McGinty again was on hand to deny Shels just before half-time as Paddy Barrett’s header was well held by the Oxford loanee.

Twelve minutes into the second-half, the sides were level.

Wood’s ball over the top fell to the onrushing Caffrey who burst forward and fired into the net from distance after McGinty had come off his line.

The home side were adamant Caffrey was offside, but referee David Dunne wasn’t swayed.

And while the goal did give Shels a big lift, they found themselves trailing again on 66 minutes.

Ellis Chapman’s well executed pass came to Luke Pearce, and the Cardiff loanee’s shot was blocked by the Shels defence.

The follow up fell to Waweru who instinctively blasted it into the net with his fifth league goal of the season.

Despite Shels’ best efforts, they could not find a way back into this game as Sligo moved back up to fourth in the table.

SLIGO ROVERS: Ed McGinty, JR Wilson, Ollie Denham, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson, Niall Morahan, Jack Henry-Francis (Luke Pearce, 63), Ellis Chapman, Stephen Mallon (Owen Elding, 72), Will Fitzgerald, Wilson Waweru (Kailin Barlow, 81).

SHELBOURNE: Conor Kearns, Sean Gannon, Sam Bone (John Martin, 73), Paddy Barrett, Kameron Ledwidge (Tyreke Wilson, 63), Mark Coyle, JJ Lunney, Liam Burt, Evan Caffrey (Matty Smith, 73), Harry Wood (Mark Isong, 87), Ali Coote (Rayhaan Tulloch, 73).

Referee: David Dunne.