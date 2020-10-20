BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 20 October 2020
Advertisement

Slovakia name new boss for Euro play-off final after sacking Hapal eight days post-Ireland win

Štefan Tarkovič is in the hot seat for next month’s showdown Northern Ireland.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 9:17 PM
18 minutes ago 281 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5239483
New man in: Štefan Tarkovič.
Image: Slovak FA.
New man in: Štefan Tarkovič.
New man in: Štefan Tarkovič.
Image: Slovak FA.

SLOVAKIA HAVE CONFIRMED their managerial plans ahead of next month’s Euro 2020 play-off final against Northern Ireland.

Familiar face Štefan Tarkovič will take the reigns as caretaker head coach for the winner-takes-all meeting at Belfast’s Windsor Park on 12 November.

Slovakia sacked Pavel Hapal just eight days after he led them past Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side and into the European Championships play-off final.

The former Czech international had been in charge since October 2018 and had Slovakia on the brink of qualification for the Euros just the second time. 

But after back-to-back Nations League defeats to Scotland and Isreal to leave the side winless and rock-bottom of Group B2, Hapal’s contract was terminated last Friday.

Tarkovič now comes in as his successor on a temporary basis, at least. He was previously part of the coaching team under Jan Kozak, who steered Slovakia to Euro 2016. The 47-year-old briefly stood in as caretaker boss when Kozak departed in 2018.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Former Zilina manager Tarkovič will be assisted by Marek Mintal and Samuel Slovak, and will also be at the helm for Nations League clashes with Scotland and Czech Republic with a long-term decision on his future expected after.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie