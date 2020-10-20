Slovakia name new boss for Euro play-off final after sacking Hapal eight days post-Ireland win

SLOVAKIA HAVE CONFIRMED their managerial plans ahead of next month’s Euro 2020 play-off final against Northern Ireland.

Familiar face Štefan Tarkovič will take the reigns as caretaker head coach for the winner-takes-all meeting at Belfast’s Windsor Park on 12 November.

Slovakia sacked Pavel Hapal just eight days after he led them past Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side and into the European Championships play-off final.

The former Czech international had been in charge since October 2018 and had Slovakia on the brink of qualification for the Euros just the second time.

But after back-to-back Nations League defeats to Scotland and Isreal to leave the side winless and rock-bottom of Group B2, Hapal’s contract was terminated last Friday.

Tarkovič now comes in as his successor on a temporary basis, at least. He was previously part of the coaching team under Jan Kozak, who steered Slovakia to Euro 2016. The 47-year-old briefly stood in as caretaker boss when Kozak departed in 2018.

Former Zilina manager Tarkovič will be assisted by Marek Mintal and Samuel Slovak, and will also be at the helm for Nations League clashes with Scotland and Czech Republic with a long-term decision on his future expected after.

