Dublin: 12°C Friday 16 October 2020
Slovakia sack coach Pavel Hapal eight days after Ireland play-off victory

Slovakia in search of a new manager ahead of next month’s Euros play-off against Northern Ireland.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Oct 2020, 3:21 PM
Hapal, in foreground: sacked on Friday.
Image: PA
Image: PA

SLOVAKIA HAVE SACKED national team coach Pavel Hapal just eight days after he steered them into the European Championships play-off final at Ireland’s expense.

The former Czech international had been in charge since October 2018 and had Slovakia on the brink of Euros qualification for just the second time. 

But his contract was terminated on Friday following back-t0-back Nations League defeats against Scotland and Israel which leave them winless and rooted to the bottom of Group B2.

Slovak Football Association president Jan Kovacik is set to announce Hapel’s replacement on Tuesday following a meeting of the association’s executive council.

Northern Ireland host Slovakia in the play-off final in just under four weeks’ time on 12 November.

The42 Team

