Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan is tackled by Slovenia's Izabela Križaj. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeMatch Report

Chastening night for Ireland as Ward's side stunned in Slovenia

It finished 4-0 in Koper.
6.53pm, 25 Feb 2025
Emma Duffy

Slovenia 4

Republic of Ireland 0

A CHASTENING NIGHT for Ireland, Carla Ward’s side stunned by Slovenia in Koper.

This was the Girls In Green’s heaviest defeat since 2018 and worst competitive loss in over 12 years.

By the 34th minute, Ireland trailed 3-0. Lara Prašnikar bagged a brilliant brace, with substitute Zara Kramžar adding the third amidst some dismal Irish defending.

Nina Kajzba made it 4-0 late, on as Slovenia — ranked 40th, 16 places below Ireland — moved top of this Nations League group.

It’s a first defeat for Ward as manager, her reign opening with a scrappy 1-0 win over Turkiye at Tallaght Stadium on Friday.

More to follow.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne (Tyler Toland HT), Anna Patten, Megan Connolly, Aoife Mannion; Ruesha Littlejohn (Marissa Sheva HT), Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Kyra Carusa, Amber Barrett (Abbie Larkin 66), Lucy Quinn.

SLOVENIA: Zala Meršnik; Izabela Križaj, Lana Golob, Dominika Conc, Kaja Eržen; Lara Prašnikar, Sara Makovec, Kaja Korošec, Zara Kramžar; Maja Sternad, Špela Kolbl.

Referee: Michalina Diakow (Poland).

