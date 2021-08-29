Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 29 August 2021
Sprinter Jason Smyth storms to sixth Paralympic gold medal in Tokyo

Smyth won his sixth gold medal after a dramatic photo finish in the T13 100m final.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 29 Aug 2021, 12:07 PM
1 hour ago 21,123 Views 20 Comments
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE
Derry sprinter Jason Smyth secured a gold medal in the T13 100m final as his bid for a fourth successive Paralympic 100m title ended in stunning success. It is a remarkable sixth gold medal for the Irish competitor. 

Algeria’s Skander Djamil Athmani pushed the 34-year old all the way, losing out in a photo finish. Smyth clocked a time of 10.54, one-hundred of a second ahead of Athmami.

Smyth remains unbeaten in the T13 100m at the Paralympians since winning his first gold medal in Beijing in 2008. 

Jean Carlos Mina Aponza of Columbia took bronze in a time of 10.64. 


“I know I was up against it. I’ve probably had one of the toughest years in quite a while with injuries,” an emotional Smyth told RTE post-race.

“Nine months ago, I was wondering was this me done. Three months ago I was wondering would I be at the games and be able to be at this level. We got things right and came together right at the right time.  

“As I keep saying to everyone, you see me the athlete standing out there competing but it is actually the people around you, the team, that makes it happen.”

President Michael D Higgins sent this message on Twitter this morning in the wake of the win: 

“My warmest congratulations to Jason Smyth on winning a fourth successive Paralympic 100m gold medal in Tokyo today – an extraordinary achievement by an exceptional athlete.”

