Dublin: 18°C Friday 4 June 2021
Snowfall storms to Oaks glory for O’Brien and Dettori

Ballydoyle filly proves irresistible in Epsom Classic – with winning distance a race record.

By Press Association Friday 4 Jun 2021, 5:01 PM
Snowfall ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Oaks.
Image: PA
Image: PA

SNOWFALL STORMED TO a breathtaking victory for Aidan O’Brien and Frankie Dettori in the Cazoo Oaks at a wet Epsom.

Last month’s Musidora Stakes winner simply blew the opposition away in the final furlong to give Dettori a fifth Oaks triumph and O’Brien his ninth.

Sent off at 11-2, Snowfall had the race won before the furlong marker and crossed the line a record 16 lengths clear of the George Boughey-trained 50-1 chance Mystery Angel in second place.

Divinely (20-1), also trained by O’Brien, was a further length and three-quarters way in third, with Save A Forest (40-1) fourth and the O’Brien-trained 5-2 favourite Santa Barbara only fifth.

Mystery Angel was well away and stayed in the front rank throughout the race. Sherbet Lemon was alongside her in the early stages with La Joconde, Willow, Dubai Fountain and Saffron Beach on their heels.

The field moved over the stands side after turning Tattenham Corner, with Dettori able to steer a clear passage for Snowfall.

Hitting the front two furlongs out, the daughter of Deep Impact continued to put daylight between herself and her rivals to become one of the easiest Oaks winners ever seen.

Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie