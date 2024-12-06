Duff, Kearns and Russell the big winners at 2024 Soccer Writers Awards

DAMIEN DUFF, CONOR Kearns and Julie-Ann Russell were the big winners at the 2024 SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland awards.

The trio were honoured at a ceremony in the Clontarf Castle Hotel on Friday, with Duff picking up the Men’s Personality of the Year after a memorable season with Shelbourne. The 45-year-old managed the side to Premier Division glory on the last day of the season.

He overcame stiff competition for the award from the other five short-listed managers and players: Kevin Doherty (Drogheda United), Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers), Stephen Kenny (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Paddy Barrett (Shelbourne) and Dylan Watts (Shamrock Rovers).

Conor Kearns also won an award for Shelbourne, scooping the Goalkeeper of Year gong after keeping 16 clean sheets this season – the joint second-highest with Galway United’s Brendan Clarke. Kearns also conceded just 27 goals which was the fewest in the Premier Division.

Meanwhile, Galway United’s Russell won the Women’s Personality of the Year award after a superb year at both club and international level.

She helped Galway to retain the All-Island Cup and then claim an impressive third-placed finish in the league. Russell was also a key figure in Ireland’s run to the Euro 2025 play-off final, which they lost to Wales during the week.

She topped the voting ahead of Pearl Slattery (Shelbourne), Eoin Wearen (Shelbourne) Ciarán Kilduff (Athlone Town), Laurie Ryan (Athlone Town) and Noelle Murray (Shelbourne).

Jason Byrne was presented with the Liam Tuohy Special Merit Award to honour his incredible goalscoring exploits in the League of Ireland.

The International Achievement Award was given to the Republic of Ireland team who defeated the USSR 3-0 in a European Championship qualifier 50 years ago.