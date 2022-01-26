Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 26 January 2022
Stephen Bradley and Kylie Murphy recognised with Soccer Writers' Personalty of the Year awards

The Shamrock Rovers manager won the long-running men’s award, while Murphy is the inaugural winner of the women’s award.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 2:20 PM
Kylie Murphy of Wexford Youths with her SWI Women's Personality of the Year award and Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley with his Airtricity SWAI Personality of the Year Award.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE
STEPHEN BRADLEY AND Kylie Murphy have been announced as the winners of the prestigious Soccer Writers Ireland/SSE Airtricity 2021 Personality of the Year awards. 

Shamrock Rovers manager Bradley was voted as the Men’s Personality of the Year winner, having led the Hoops to a second successive Premier Division title. He succeeds Jack Byrne – who has now returned to Rovers head of the 2022 season – in winning the award, which has been awarded by the soccer writers of Ireland every year since 1961. 

“I think it’s just a reflection of what the team has done to be honest”, said Bradley on winning the award. “The staff, the players have performed and won the league and I think that’s what got me recognised. For me, it’s brilliant when you look at the names on the trophy, it is an honour to win it. But I think it’s more a reflection of what the team have done and achieved and, thankfully, I get named for the award as a personal accolade but I think it’s more down to the team.”

2021 saw the introduction of a Women’s Personality of the Year award for the first time, and its inaugural winner was Wexford Youths’ captain Kylie Murphy, who led her side to FAI Cup glory against Shelbourne last year.

“I’m genuinely blown away”, said Murphy. “First and foremost, I’m delighted that a women’s award has been created.

“That’s the big highlight but to be the first name on it is pretty huge.”

Elsewhere, Soccer Writers Ireland voted Vitezslav Jaros as the Goalkeeper of the Year. Jaros spent last season on loan at St Patrick’s Athletic from Liverpool, winning the FAI Cup with the Inchicore club before returning to Anfield. 

Gavin White of Shelbourne was voted Press Officer of the Year, while Dundalk scooped the Website of the Year award. 

