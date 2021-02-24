BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 24 February 2021
Advertisement

Solskjaer 'keeps in touch' amid claims only 10 clubs can afford Haaland

The 20-year-old striker has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in world football.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 9:23 PM
1 hour ago 3,633 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5364491
Erling Braut Haaland (file pic).
Image: PA
Erling Braut Haaland (file pic).
Erling Braut Haaland (file pic).
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is still in contact with former charge Erling Braut Haaland and has not ruled out a future move for the Borussia Dortmund star.

The 20-year-old striker has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in world football during goal-laden stints with Austrian side Salzburg and Dortmund.

Solskjaer coached Haaland, the son of his former Norway international team-mate Alf-Inge, at Molde and had hoped to persuade the frontman to link up with him again at Old Trafford last season.

But the striker opted for a move to Dortmund in December 2019.

Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, has said only 10 clubs in the world can afford him, with four of those teams in England.

Asked if the forward was somebody he would like to see one day at Old Trafford, Solskjaer replied: “I think when you have had kids and players through as a coach, you follow them, of course, and I keep in touch with Erling.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“So it’s great to see him become the player he has become and I know he’ll work to improve all the time.

“He’s a Dortmund player. We just wish him well there and then let’s see what life will bring later on.”

“Who wasn’t interested in him a year ago?” he added. “Because everyone would say you’d take the best players in the world and Erling is a top player.”

Solskjaer was speaking on the eve of Thursday’s Europa League round-of-32 return leg against Real Sociedad, which United approach all but assured of progress following last week’s 4-0 win in Turin.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie