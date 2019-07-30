Solskjaer's son named in squad to face Man United this evening

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER may be pitted against his own offspring during Manchester United’s preseason friendly in Norway this evening.

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (centre). Source: Danial Hakim

Noah Solskjaer, son of the legendary United goalscorer and current manager, has been named in Kristiansund’s 26-man team for Tuesday night’s game in Oslo.

Despite having made a handful of appearances for the club’s ‘B’ team, the 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Eliteserien side.

“While his dad was a deadly effective player the closer he got to the box, Noah is more the one to set up nice attacks,” Kristiansund manager Christian Michelsen said of the teenage playmaker in an interview with Norwegian television.

“He has a lot of skills and football in him.”

In the same interview, Noah admitted he doesn’t shape his game in the mould of his father, but another member of the Manchester United management team.

“I have a small role model in Michael Carrick,” he explained. “In the beginning I started up front, but the longer it has gone on I have gone further back in the side.

“I’m now more of a number six in midfield than a number 10.

It would be nice to get in the game. After seeing such big games, I’ve got used to it.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his son Noah and partner Silje Lyngvaer in 2002. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Norway is the latest stop in the Premier League’s side preseason tour having played games in Asia and Australia over the past number of weeks.

The games have given Solskjaer a chance to assess his squad and integrate new signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James into the team.

Already this summer, the club have won all four of their fixtures – including wins over Inter, Leeds United and Premier League rivals, Tottenham.