This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 30 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer's son named in squad to face Man United this evening

The Premier League giants take on Kristiansund on Tuesday, with whom Solskjaer’s son, Noah, plays.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 4:17 PM
1 hour ago 4,303 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4746352

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER may be pitted against his own offspring during Manchester United’s preseason friendly in Norway this evening.

Singapore Soccer Champions Cup Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (centre). Source: Danial Hakim

Noah Solskjaer, son of the legendary United goalscorer and current manager, has been named in Kristiansund’s 26-man team for Tuesday night’s game in Oslo.

Despite having made a handful of appearances for the club’s ‘B’ team, the 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Eliteserien side.

“While his dad was a deadly effective player the closer he got to the box, Noah is more the one to set up nice attacks,” Kristiansund manager Christian Michelsen said of the teenage playmaker in an interview with Norwegian television.

“He has a lot of skills and football in him.”

In the same interview, Noah admitted he doesn’t shape his game in the mould of his father, but another member of the Manchester United management team.

“I have a small role model in Michael Carrick,” he explained. “In the beginning I started up front, but the longer it has gone on I have gone further back in the side.

“I’m now more of a number six in midfield than a number 10.

It would be nice to get in the game. After seeing such big games, I’ve got used to it.”

Birthday Celebrations for Brooklyn Beckham/Solksjaer birthday Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his son Noah and partner Silje Lyngvaer in 2002. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Norway is the latest stop in the Premier League’s side preseason tour having played games in Asia and Australia over the past number of weeks.

The games have given Solskjaer a chance to assess his squad and integrate new signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James into the team.

Already this summer, the club have won all four of their fixtures – including wins over Inter, Leeds United and Premier League rivals, Tottenham.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie