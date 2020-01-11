This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man Utd ready to 'pounce' in transfer market amid Bruno Fernandes rumours

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also had his say on chants directed at United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 7:45 PM
16 minutes ago 1,382 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4962448
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER says Manchester United will ”pounce” in the transfer market if the right opportunity arises following reports of advanced discussions with Sporting CP for Bruno Fernandes.

United claimed a 4-0 Premier League win over Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday, four days on from a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Although it was arguably the most coherent display United have enjoyed for a while, it remains clear they need to strengthen in order to challenge for honours.

With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay facing prolonged periods of absence, United have been heavily linked with a move for Portugal international midfielder Fernandes and officials from the two clubs are said to have been in talks on Friday.

And while Solskjaer claimed United are “working really well” in the transfer market, he avoided specifics.

“That’s what it’s like at Man United, there’s always speculation and talk,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport.

“I can only say we are working really well to improve the squad and when we find the right player for the right value, we’ll pounce on it.”

He added to Sky Sports: “I’ve really got the backing from the owners, from Ed [Woodward, executive vice-chairman].

“I know we have resources if the right player becomes available for the right money, and they’ve been so good to me.

“So, it might happen, it might not, it depends on if we find one for the right value, but the backing is there.”

While Solskjaer considers Woodward and Co to be supportive, the United board came under fire from the club’s fans once again during a home date with Norwich.

The Red Devils boss said of those chants: “I’m not sure if the players will get it but I noticed, yeah. As a club, we’ve got to stick together, we’ve got to be united, we are a family.

“I can only say from when I’ve been here I’ve been backed by the owners, I’ve been backed by Ed and they’re supporting me, so for me, make sure they stick together.

“We are in all competitions. We are still in the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, we’re fifth in the league, still challenging. We’ve improved the position from last season, we’ve got Europa League. They (the supporters) have just got to believe me when I say I feel we are doing loads of good things behind the scenes.

“We are going in the right direction. See the group today; the attitude, the work-rate, that’s the core of the group that’s going to go forward.”

