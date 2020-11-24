BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 24 November 2020
Advertisement

Son of Australia rugby legend signs for Queensland Reds

Tom Lynagh, 17, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal until 2023.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 6:25 PM
15 minutes ago 811 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5277736
File pic.
Image: PA
File pic.
File pic.
Image: PA

THE TEENAGE son of Australian great Michael Lynagh has been snapped up by the Queensland Reds, the Super Rugby club announced on Monday, after he drew comparisons with his father when playing in England.

Tom Lynagh, 17, signed a two-and-a-half year deal until 2023, moving from Harlequins to follow in the footsteps of his father, a fly-half who captained the Wallabies in 15 Tests and helped them to victory at the 1991 World Cup.

“I am very excited about joining the Reds next year,” Lynagh said in a club statement.

“There are some really exciting young players playing a good style of rugby,” he added. “I am very grateful to the Queensland Reds as it is a wonderful opportunity for me to develop as a rugby player and a person.”

Michael Lynagh, who amassed 72 Test caps and now lives in England, said his son asked his advice about returning home to ply his trade.

He said he likes the way they play rugby in Australia and New Zealand and he felt the hard grounds would suit him,” Lynagh, 57, told The Australian newspaper.

He added that he told his son to compile a highlights package to send to coaches, piquing the interest of the Reds.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Tom Lynagh will leave the England Academy system and his schooling at Epsom College to move to Australia, while his elder brother, Louis, will remain with Harlequins.

The 2020 Super Rugby season, including teams from Argentina, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Its future format is unclear, although Australia and New Zealand have both announced domestic Super Rugby tournaments for next year and South Africa have withdrawn most of their teams to seek opportunities in Europe.

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie