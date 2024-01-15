Sony Open victory caps stunning comeback for Grayson Murray

GRAYSON MURRAY SANK a 38-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to win a three-man playoff on Sunday at the US PGA Tour Sony Open, completing a stunning personal comeback.

The 30-year-old American, who battled back from alcohol abuse and mental issues, beat countryman Keegan Bradley and South Korean An Byeong-hun to capture his second career tour title.

Murray, who claimed his only prior PGA Tour title at the 2017 Barbasol Championship as a tour rookie, made his fightback after a 2022 motor scooter accident in Bermuda.

“A lot of hard work pays off,” he said moments after the victory. “It’s not easy. I wanted to give up a lot of times – give up on myself, give up on the game of golf, give up on life at times.”

His advice to others facing hardships was simple.

“Just persevere,” Murray said. “And when you get tired of fighting, let someone else fight for you. And that’s what happened.”

An, Murray and Bradley all ended a back-nine shootout on 17-under 263 after 72 holes at Waialae in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“I hate it for Keegan and Ben. They played awesome golf,” Murray said. “Sometimes it’s just tough to be in a playoff when it’s sudden death and only one person can win.”

China’s Carl Yuan fired a 63 to share fourth with American Russell Henley and American J.T. Poston was sixth after a closing 61.

Murray qualified for PGA signature events and his first trip to the Masters.

“Today wasn’t going to change my life,” Murray said. “But it did change my career a little bit and I’m excited.”

A final round of 72 saw Seamus Power finish in a tie for 74th position, on -1 for the tournament.

Next stop for Power is the American Express at La Quinta Country Club in California, which kicks off on Thursday. Shane Lowry is also in the field for what is his first event of 2024. Rory McIlroy won’t be involved: he is playing on the DP World Tour this week, and will defend his title at the Dubai Desert Classic.

– © AFP 2024, with reporting by Gavin Cooney