LIVE: South Africa v Ireland

Teams

Huge day for these men.

Jamie Osborne gets a first test start at fullback, where he’s played less than a handful of senior games, and Craig Casey gets the biggest test start of his career at scrum-half.

The Boks, meanwhile, have 20 players in their 23-man squad who were involved in their World Cup final success over New Zealand.

Your man in the middle will be Luke Pearce.

Ireland

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. James Ryan

20. Ryan Baird

21. Conor Murray

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Garry Ringrose

South Africa

15. Willie le Roux

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse

10. Handré Pollard

9. Faf de Klerk

1. Ox Nché

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Franco Mostert

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Kwagga Smith

Replacements: