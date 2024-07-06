LIVE: South Africa v Ireland

Huge day for these men.
Jamie Osborne gets a first test start at fullback, where he’s played less than a handful of senior games, and Craig Casey gets the biggest test start of his career at scrum-half.
The Boks, meanwhile, have 20 players in their 23-man squad who were involved in their World Cup final success over New Zealand.
Your man in the middle will be Luke Pearce.
Ireland
- 15. Jamie Osborne
- 14. Calvin Nash
- 13. Robbie Henshaw
- 12. Bundee Aki
- 11. James Lowe
- 10. Jack Crowley
- 9. Craig Casey
- 1. Andrew Porter
- 2. Dan Sheehan
- 3. Tadhg Furlong
- 4. Joe McCarthy
- 5. Tadhg Beirne
- 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
- 7. Josh van der Flier
- 8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
- 16. Rónan Kelleher
- 17. Cian Healy
- 18. Finlay Bealham
- 19. James Ryan
- 20. Ryan Baird
- 21. Conor Murray
- 22. Ciarán Frawley
- 23. Garry Ringrose
South Africa
- 15. Willie le Roux
- 14. Cheslin Kolbe
- 13. Jesse Kriel
- 12. Damian de Allende
- 11. Kurt-Lee Arendse
- 10. Handré Pollard
- 9. Faf de Klerk
- 1. Ox Nché
- 2. Bongi Mbonambi
- 3. Frans Malherbe
- 4. Eben Etzebeth
- 5. Franco Mostert
- 6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
- 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
- 8. Kwagga Smith
Replacements:
- 16. Malcolm Marx
- 17. Gerhard Steenekamp
- 18. Vincent Koch
- 19. Salmaan Moerat
- 20. RG Snyman
- 21. Marco van Staden
- 22. Grant Williams
- 23. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
Ireland have beaten South Africa in their last three meetings, and the back-to-back world champs have yet to beat Ireland under Rassie Erasmus.
How are you feeling? Can Ireland make it four in a row against the Boks, or will the hosts get the final monkey off their back?
Poll Results:
The Boks have appropriated ‘Zombie’ for their own purposes which, frankly, is a badass move whether we like it or not.
“It’s in your head, in your head.— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) July 6, 2024
“Rassie, Rassie, Rassie!”
Victor Matfield enjoying it! pic.twitter.com/vEc9P4XNEy
My colleague Murray Kinsella will have a match report and reaction from Loftus later this evening.
By Jesus, ’tis building.
As the South Africans say, it’s hectic!— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) July 6, 2024
U2’s Beautiful Day playing at Loftus. pic.twitter.com/97d1msaUyG
Welcome, everyone, to our live coverage of Ireland’s first test against South Africa at Loftus Versfeld.
It’s the back-to-back Six Nations champions against the back-to-back world champions, the first of a two-test series which has been simmering for months and will come to the boil in Pretoria this evening.
There is no love lost between the sides and so one of them will leave Loftus today with a reputational black eye. The 46 players who take to the field, meanwhile, will be bloodied and bruised after what’s virtually guaranteed to be a game of stomach-churning intensity.
As Siya Kolisi said the other day, the time for talking is over. The time for liveblogging is now. Or something like that, anyway.
Gavan Casey with you here and if you can’t make it to a TV, or if you don’t have Sky Sports, I’ll keep you up to speed with proceedings from kick-off at 4pm.