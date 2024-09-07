Springboks produce another storming finish against All Blacks to close in on title

THE SPRINGBOKS PRODUCED a storming finish for the second week in a row to beat the New Zealand All Blacks 18-12 in their Rugby Championship match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, playing with a broken nose, scored South Africa’s first try as his team overturned a 9-3 half-time deficit.

Replacement hooker Malcolm Marx scored the only other try six minutes from time while the All Blacks were down to 14 men after prop Tyrel Lomax was yellow-carded.

The win was South Africa’s fourth in as many matches in the tournament, almost guaranteeing them the title. It was New Zealand’s third defeat, eliminating them from contention.

It was also South Africa’s fourth successive win over New Zealand, going back to 2023. They had not won four in a row against their arch-rivals since 1949.

New Zealand deservedly led 9-3 after a tight first half, with flyhalf Damian McKenzie kicking three penalty goals against one by Springbok opposite number Handre Pollard.

Despite conceding an early scrum penalty the All Blacks exerted early pressure, aided by the Springboks losing three lineouts on their own throw inside the first 10 minutes.

McKenzie put New Zealand ahead in the 15th minute when Springbok eighthman Jasper Wiese conceded a penalty for tackling scrumhalf Cortez Ratima without the ball and was given a yellow card by English referee Matt Carley.

But the All Blacks were also reduced to 14 men almost immediately after the restart when right wing Sevu Reece took out Springbok fullback Willie le Roux in the air.

The Springboks had a chance to equalise in the 22nd minute when the All Blacks were penalised in their own 22 but they opted to kick for touch and were unable to score from the resulting lineout.

McKenzie kicked a second goal before Pollard landed a penalty from the New Zealand 10m line.

The All Blacks were pressing hard after the half-time hooter but opted to take the three points when they were awarded a penalty near the Springbok posts, with McKenzie putting his side six points ahead.

South Africa came out strongly after the break and went ahead for the first time when Kolisi scored a try after a period of sustained pressure, during which the Springboks opted for three lineout drives in a row after being awarded penalties. Pollard converted.

Replacement flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu stretched the lead with a penalty but McKenzie cut the lead to one point with 21 minutes to go.

McKenzie missed two penalties after Le Roux was yellow-carded for a deliberate knockdown.

But the Springboks dominated the closing minutes and Marx scored in the left corner after a drive from a lineout.

