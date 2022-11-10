South Korea coach confirms Son inclusion for World Cup, USA wary of Bale threat

SOUTH KOREA’S COACH Paulo Bento said on Thursday that the injured Son Heung-min would “of course” be selected in his World Cup squad — but could not say whether his captain would be fit for the country’s first match in Qatar.

The Tottenham forward had successful surgery to repair an eye socket fracture suffered in the 2-1 Champions League win over Marseille nine days ago.

Son wrote on his Instagram page Wednesday that playing in the World Cup was his childhood dream and that he “can’t wait to represent our beautiful country”.

Bento dismissed concerns about Son missing the World Cup, with South Korea’s first Group H game against Uruguay on 24 November just two weeks away.

“Of course he’s going to be selected,” Bento told reporters.

Advertisement

But he said Son should be given enough time to “recover as well as possible”.

“About other aspects, we should check and we should analyse day-by-day,” said Bento.

“Let him come. We have time to make the right decisions, and the best decisions for all of us.

Bento said it was understandable that Son, who also played in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, would be eager to get back in action as soon as possible.

“It’s something normal from Sonny because along the process he showed the wish and the will and the desire to come and play with the national team,” said Bento.

South Korea also face Ghana on 28 November and Portugal on 2 December in Group H.

Son, who shared last season’s Premier League golden boot as top scorer with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, has a huge fan base in South Korea.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

He is considered critical to South Korea’s chances of making it to the knockout stages at the World Cup, having scored 35 goals in 104 internationals — including nine in his last 14.

Meanwhile United States coach Gregg Berhalter warned his players to beware Wales captain Gareth Bale as he revealed his 26-man squad for the World Cup last night.

The US face Wales on 21 November in their opening Group B game in Doha, with former Real Madrid star Bale looming large in Berhalter’s thoughts.

Gregg Berhalter. Source: Nick Tre. Smith