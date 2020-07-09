This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Southampton and Everton share the spoils in mid-table clash with plenty of Irish involvement

Danny Ings was on target once again for Southampton, while Richarlson rescued the Toffees.

By AFP Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 8:28 PM
The in-form Danny Ings bagged the opener at Goodison Park.
Image: Peter Byrne/NMC Pool/PA Wire
DANNY INGS HAS boosted his bid for the Premier League’s golden boot after Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park — an affair with plenty of Irish involvement.

Seamus Coleman started for Everton, while there was no shortage of Boys In Green representation on the Southampton bench with Will Ferry, Michael Obafemi, Will Smallbone and Shane Long among the substitutes.

Donegal man Coleman played the full match while Long and Smallbone were introduced in the 70th and 88th minute respectively.

Southampton extended their unbeaten run to three games and dented Everton’s bid to reach the Europa League.

Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse won a penalty in the 28th minute when he was tripped by Andre Gomes, but the midfielder blazed his spot-kick against the crossbar.

Three minutes after that miscue, Ings put Southampton ahead.

Stuart Armstrong miscued his shot into Ings’ path and the striker rounded Jordan Pickford to claim his 19th league goal of the season, three behind the top-flight’s current leading scorer Jamie Vardy.

Richarlison equalised for Everton in the 43rd minute, the Brazilian taking Lucas Digne’s superb long pass in his stride before guiding a clinical finish over Alex McCarthy for his 14th goal of the season.

Everton were furious when Jan Bednarek escaped with a yellow card after hauling down Richarlison when the forward was clean through.

© – AFP 2020

