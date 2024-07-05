SPAIN VS GERMANY has the potential to be the game of the Euros, this week’s Football Family, the podcast for subscribers to The 42, heard.

“There’s no doubt that the two quarter-finals on one side of the draw [Spain-Germany and France-Portugal] should be the two semi-finals. It’s absolutely ridiculous,” said former Cobh Ramblers boss Shane Keegan.

“Spain and Germany would be a fitting final, it’s too early in the tournament for it. Anyone who says that they can call how this game is going to go is lying to you.”

Spain are the only side left at the Euros with a 100% record, yet they face a difficult route to the final, including facing home team Germany in the quarter-final.

“I can see Germany having that capability of being able to shut out a game, shut down the strengths of their opposition and then kill them whether it be on the counter, from a set piece or from Toni Kroos playing a defence-splitting pass,” said David Sneyd.

Gavin Cooney, The 42’s man on the ground in Germany, said: “They just have so many solutions, so many ways to play and so many ways to hurt you.

“If you sit deep with a low block, then Havertz, Musiala or Gundogan can get in behind. Then they can go long to the big man Füllkrug when they need to.

“Now, they’re vulnerable when games are level because they flood guys forward and only have Schlotterbeck, Rüdiger and Kroos dropping back.”

If Germany do leave that space in behind, Luis de la Fuente’s Spain will be eager to exploit it, particularly with two of the stars of the competition, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

“Numerous players have been outstanding for Spain. Yamal because of his age and his ridiculous talent probably does deserve to get the majority of the headlines, but stride for stride I think Nico has been even better. They’re just fantastic to watch,” Keegan said.

“I know we’re quick to want to call everyone the next Messi, but Yamal’s give-and-gos are so Messi-like, I do think he’s more of a combinations player whereas Nico Williams is a ‘get everyone out of the vicinity and leave me running at this guy’ type of player.”

“What a game we have in prospect,” said Cooney. “I don’t know how to call it. Maybe I’d edge towards Germany with home advantage and because can Morata really be trusted?

“But at the same time, this Spain team are that little bit more direct and create more chances. They don’t play that extra pass; they just go for it.

“It’s going to be great!”

