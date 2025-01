Ireland defender Niamh Fahey announced her international retirement this week. What county is she from? INPHO Westmeath Galway

Mayo Roscommon

Who is the GAA's new National Head of Hurling? INPHO Martin Fogarty Brian Cody

Nicky English William Maher

How many weeks has Connacht's Mack Hansen been banned for, arising out of referee comments after their loss to Leinster? INPHO Four Two

Five Three

What team did Shane Lowry play for in the new TGL in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida this week? Alamy The Bay GC Los Angeles GC

Boston Common Atlanta Drive

Which European club is Robbie Keane taking over as the new manager of? Alamy Slavia Prague Sturm Graz

Ferencvaros Lech Poznan

Which Meath senior football side is Paul Galvin set to manage this year? INPHO Dunshaughlin Ratoath

Wolfe Tones Summerhill

Which of Steve Borthwick's England players has been ruled out for the entire Six Nations? Alamy George Furbank Tommy Freeman

Henry Slade Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

France's World Cup-winning manager Didier Deschamps says he will step down after next year's tournament. When did he first take charge? Alamy 2012 2014

2013 2011

Nicole Turner has announced her retirement, how many Paralympics has the swimmer competed in? INPHO Three One

Two Four